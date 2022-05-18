Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League on Wednesday evening. In the final in Seville, the Germans defeated Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s Rangers FC on penalties. Rafael Santos Borré used the last penalty after already scoring in regular time. The tournament win marks Frankfurt’s first European prize since 1980, when the club won the UEFA Cup.

In the first half, Frankfurt – which eliminated FC Barcelona in the quarterfinals – was the better team, but the Germans did not get any great opportunities. There were opportunities for former FC Groningen player Filip Kostic and Ansgar Knauff. Rangers hardly had any chances.

Frankfurt, where former PSV and Heerenveen player Sam Lammers was on the bench for the entire match, continued to look for the attack in the second half. Still, Rangers took the lead in the 57th minute: attacker Joe Aribo made the 1-0 after poor defense of Frankfurt. The lead did not last very long, because about ten minutes after the opening goal, Frankfurt equalized via Colombian striker Rafael Santos Borré. He tapped in the 1-1 from a cross by Kostic and that was the score after ninety minutes.

Penalty shootout

In the necessary extra time there were still some chances back and forth, with the biggest for Rangers striker Ryan Kent, but there were no more goals. In the penalty shootout, Tavernier, Davis and Arfield scored for Rangers and Lenz, Hrustic and Kamada for Frankfurt before veteran Aaron Ramsey misses the Scots. Kostic on behalf of Frankfurt and Roofe on behalf of Rangers then fired impeccably, allowing Rafael Santos Borré to make the decisive 5-4 and give the German side the Europa League just before midnight.

Earlier in the tournament, Eintracht Frankfurt also eliminated Real Betis and Westham in addition to FC Barcelona. Frankfurt has finished eleventh in the Bundesliga, but thanks to the win of the Europa League, the team of trainer Oliver Glasner can participate in the Champions League next season.