Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers will face each other in the grand final of the Europa League in Seville after defeating West Ham and RB Leipzig respectively, the two teams that a priori were favorites to sneak into the grand final.
These are two ties that have had emotion until the end, perhaps a little more than that of Rangers who had to overcome an adverse score from the first leg. The Scots lost by one goal in Germany and yesterday at their stadium they endorsed one of the best-form teams on the planet 3-1.
Today in 90min we wanted to bring a small detailed analysis of everything you need to know about the UEFA Europa League final:
Who plays the final? Eintracht Frankfurt and Glasgow Rangers
When will it take place? The match will be played on May 18, 2022, Wednesday.
What time will the crash be? The match will take place at the same time as the other qualifiers: 21:00
Where is the grand finale? The venue for the Europa League final is Seville, specifically the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán stadium with capacity for 43,883 spectators.
So far this is all the information available about this match that will have all football lovers glued to the TV. As we learn more details we will publish them here, in 90min.
#Eintracht #Frankfurt #Rangers #UEFA #Europa #League #Final
Leave a Reply