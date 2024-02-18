AIn the end it was wild and the spectacle that the 34,700 spectators in the traditionally sold-out Freiburg stadium had hoped for. Chances for Frankfurt, chances for Freiburg – but in the end there was no longer one goal that would decide between victory or defeat.

The result was 3:3 in the duel between the two European Cup aspirants Eintracht Frankfurt and Sportclub Freiburg: When asked how we can live with this result, Frankfurt's double goalscorer Ansgar Knauff said: “That's fine. Unfortunately, it only brings us one point again. We stepped on the gas right from the start and played for a win.”

Eintracht took the lead three times in the duel between the sixth-placed team and the seventh-placed team. The sports club has struck back three times in its own arena. Eintracht sports director Markus Krösche said in his analysis after this hare-and-hedgehog game: “We shouldn’t have gotten involved in this wild ride.” The well-known Frankfurter Krux, who last played in the Conference League in the away game on Thursday in Brussels was seen at Royale Union St. Gilloise: “We concede goals too easily,” complained Krösche.

Concern for Kalajdzic

The first negative excitement on Sunday afternoon was not long in coming. It only took two minutes before the first objects flew onto the square. Yes, there are also fans in Freiburg who dislike the fact that the German Football League wants to sell shares to investors. When the pitch was cleared again after four more minutes, the game finally started to get going.







But it took time for both teams to reach normal operating temperature and for the spectators to get something to see. The substitution of Sasa Kalajdzic was not planned. The two-meter man in Frankfurt's offensive had an unfortunate twist without any opposition and had to resign due to a “knee problem,” as his coach Dino Toppmöller later said (10th). Knauff came for him.



Technical errors, inadequacies, negligence: for a long time it was modest football art that both teams showed. And so it was extremely surprising that a goal came out of nowhere. Much to the delight of Frankfurt, one of their best kept track and skillfully scored to make it 1-0 (27th). Omar Marmoush struck with his left.

For the Egyptian, who recently turned 25, it was goal number nine of the season. He is and remains by far the most successful Eintracht attacker. The lead only lasted three minutes before the sports club hit back. Because Eintracht goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was unable to decisively parry Roland Sallai's low shot, Ritsu Doan used the rebound to make it 1-1.







Frankfurt leads the way, Freiburg follows suit. A model that was also subsequently examined. In the 35th minute, Eintracht scored goal number two. Knauff, with a lot of thought, had an easy time defeating SC goalkeeper Noah Atubolu with a low shot into the right corner because Marmoush did a great job in preparation with a wonderful pass. 2-1 – Toppmöller could have lived with that at half-time.

Toppmöller is furious

But just like in the Conference League game in Brussels, there was this one moment in Breisgau that made the Eintracht coach jump out of his skin. In a rage, Toppmöller shot a ball away in front of the bench because once again there had been a completely unnecessary dalliance in his own penalty area.

Tuta, who was once again weak, was unable to control Mario Götze's half-high ball. The result: the ball went to Lucas Höler. Makoto Hasebe, who was called up as head of defense for the suspended Robin Koch, stepped on the Freiburg striker's foot in his 300th competitive game for Eintracht. Penalty kick. A must-do for Vincenzo Grifo, who skilfully scored the 2-2 from eleven meters (45th + 5).

As the high-scoring game entered its second half, it only took a short time before objects from the Freiburg fan block were thrown onto the pitch. This time, referee Tobias Stieler sent both teams to their dressing rooms after a five-minute break.

The stadium announcer emphatically pointed out that the game would be abandoned after repeated throws. A message that was fruitful because there were no further litters. After all, the majority of the 34,700 spectators came to watch football. Freiburg brand football and Frankfurt brand football.