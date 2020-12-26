Because at the latest after FC Bayern introduced Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Lewandowski’s representative, the prospects of appearances with the professionals for Zirkzee were gone.

Only three short appearances in the Bundesliga, plus four lean minutes in the Champions League in the current season – the talent urgently needs a change of air and a loan to Eintracht could be beneficial for everyone involved.

However, the TSG squad is extremely broad in attack and the competition with Dabbur, Klauss, Kramaric and Adamyan is great. Belfodil’s contract runs until summer 2022, so Eintracht could also tap into a loan with a subsequent purchase option from him.

However, the main problem is that Jovic devours extremely high “maintenance costs”. Therefore, one possibility would be that Real would continue to take on most of the Serb’s salary. Otherwise a return campaign would be inconceivable.

Tall Canadian Cyle Larin from Besiktas Istanbul would be the more likely option. The 25-year-old has already been associated with a move to the Bundesliga in the past, and is now being discussed in the TM forums as a possible newcomer to the SGE. However, he plays regularly for the Turks and is still under contract there until summer 2022.