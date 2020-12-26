After this Eintracht Frankfurt announced the departure of Bas Dost, the Bundesliga team must promptly fill the gap in the attack center. Several candidates are currently being traded who could replace the Dutchman.
Bas Dost recently switched to Club Bruges and Eintracht now only has the young Ragnar Ache and Jabez Makanda as alternatives for the Sturm-Mitte in addition to Andre Silva. Naturally, the rumor mill is currently simmering with regard to a possible winter newcomer. In addition to their own suggestions, there are also players who have already been associated with the SGE in the media:
The young Dutchman was already on loan to 1. FC Köln last summer before the deal broke down. Should Frankfurt show interest, the 19-year-old probably wouldn’t have to think twice.
Because at the latest after FC Bayern introduced Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as Lewandowski’s representative, the prospects of appearances with the professionals for Zirkzee were gone.
Only three short appearances in the Bundesliga, plus four lean minutes in the Champions League in the current season – the talent urgently needs a change of air and a loan to Eintracht could be beneficial for everyone involved.
The Algerian was only four times in the Hoffenheim league starting XI this season, and he was substituted on four times. Belfodil is therefore not fully written off in Sinsheim.
However, the TSG squad is extremely broad in attack and the competition with Dabbur, Klauss, Kramaric and Adamyan is great. Belfodil’s contract runs until summer 2022, so Eintracht could also tap into a loan with a subsequent purchase option from him.
The “prodigal son” is also in the room as Dost’s successor, like him kicker last reported. According to this, Jovic, who is still not happy at Real, should have had talks with Eintracht about a loan return in the summer.
However, the main problem is that Jovic devours extremely high “maintenance costs”. Therefore, one possibility would be that Real would continue to take on most of the Serb’s salary. Otherwise a return campaign would be inconceivable.
Due to injuries, Ajax Amsterdam relied on the young Brian Brobbey for a short time this season, who with his nose for goals and an impressive stature in the professional field has a right to exist. Since the 18-year-old Dutchman’s contract expires in the summer of 2021, Ajax could perhaps let the top talent go in winter. However, this is currently rather unlikely.
Tall Canadian Cyle Larin from Besiktas Istanbul would be the more likely option. The 25-year-old has already been associated with a move to the Bundesliga in the past, and is now being discussed in the TM forums as a possible newcomer to the SGE. However, he plays regularly for the Turks and is still under contract there until summer 2022.
