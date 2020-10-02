Eintracht Frankfurt gets it on Saturday (3:30 p.m.) with Bayern conquerors 1899 Hoffenheim to do. Coach Adi Hütter promises a squad nomination for the two youngest newcomers in advance, while Danny da Costa is questionable. Great changes in the starting line-up are not expected.
With a draw against Arminia Bielefeld (1: 1) and an away win at Hertha BSC (3: 1), Eintracht Frankfurt started the season successfully. In the best case scenario, the next win should come against TSG Hoffenheim, but Adi Hütter warns against the Bayern conquerors: “Hoffenheim played an absolutely top game against Bayern and looked very good. So this will be a big challenge that we will face but we are absolutely delighted, “said the 50-year-old at the press conference on Thursday.
TSG, praised Hütter, play “very compact and snappy” and, above all, have “switched extremely quickly”. It is therefore important to play like you did against Hertha: Aggressive, snappy and efficient in the end. “We have to start where we left off in Berlin. Especially in the first section,” said Hütter, who predicted: “If we succeed, it will be a very interesting game.”
On Saturday, Eintracht will have to do without Filip Kostic, the Serb suffered an inner ligament tear last Friday. Evan N’Dicka will also continue to be out. “Otherwise we have all the players with us on Saturday,” said Hütter, including Danny da Costa. The full-back is associated with a move to FC Schalke 04, that he missed the session on Thursday, but had nothing to do with it. “That was a precautionary measure,” emphasized Hütter, “if he’s fit, he’ll of course be an issue again for Saturday.”
This also applies to the newcomers Markus Schubert and Ajdin Hrustic. Schubert, who has to line up behind Trapp as number two for the time being, will “be safely in the squad and sit on the bench”, while Hrustic is “theoretically an option” after the first training session with his new teammates.
Hütter is unlikely to make any changes in his starting lineup. Trapp is set in goal, before that the back three should again consist of David Abraham, Makoto Hasebe and Martin Hinteregger. Almamy Touré, Stefan Ilsanker and Sebastian Rode will probably start again in midfield, but Steven Zuber should play on the left wing instead of Filip Kostic. While Daichi Kamada is behind the tips, Bas Dost and André Silva are expected to be on the hunt for goals again.
