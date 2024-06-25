After 11 years with the American Nike, the German club signed a 5-year contract with the sports manufacturer

O Eintracht Frankfurt, a German football club, announced on Monday (June 24, 2024) a change in its partnership for the supply of sports equipment. From July 1, 2025, Adidas will become the club’s new kit supplier, replacing Nike after 11 seasons of collaboration since 2014.

Axel Hellmann, CEO of Eintracht Frankfurt, said: “The partnership with Adidas is another step for Eintracht Frankfurt to strengthen our national and international competitiveness. We are delighted to be able to benefit from the global experience of one of the sport’s most important brands as our club moves forward. We are looking forward to the coming years.”

The new contract will last for 5 years, marking the return of Adidas to the club, which had previously been a partner of Eintracht Frankfurt from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1987. The agreement covers professional football in all its categories and other sports.

Marina Moguš, General Director of Adidas Central Europe, said: “From the beginning, we wanted to work with Eintracht Frankfurt. From the 2025/26 season onwards, we want to share our joy for sport and our expertise as a supplier with the multi-sport club, ensuring even more enthusiasm among passionate fans.

“With the partnership, we are opening a new chapter in Frankfurt sport and we look forward to the coming years together in the heart of Europe with excitement.”