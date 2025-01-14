The Bundesliga continues its course and this Tuesday January 14

They will measure their strength in the Commerzbank-Arena stadium

Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Matchday 17 of the championship.

Eintracht Frankfurt comes into the match having faced FC St Pauli and Mainz 05 while SC Freiburg played their last Bundesliga matches against Holstein Kiel and B. Leverkusen. After the match against SC Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt will play against B. Dortmund and Hoffenheim. For its part, SC Freiburg will play against Stuttgart and Bayern München.

Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg

Bundesliga standings and statistics

Before the kick-off at the Commerzbank-Arena stadium, Eintracht Frankfurt occupies the position number 3 of the Bundesliga standings with 30 points, while

SC Freiburg occupies the position number 6 of the table with 27 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the Bundesliga standings.

So far, in the Bundesliga Eintracht Frankfurt has a record of 36

goals in favor

and 23

goals against which have meant 9 games won, 3 drawn and 4 lost. SC Freiburg comes into the match having scored 24 goals and conceded 26, which has resulted in 8 games won, 3 drawn and 5 lost.

So far in the championship, Eintracht Frankfurt has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while SC Freiburg has achieved 2 wins, 2 draws and 4 losses as a visitor.

Check the Bundesliga goalscoring and assist tables before the match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

Bundesliga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg today

The match between Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg corresponding to the day Matchday 17 of The Bundesliga takes place today, Tuesday, January 14, at the Commerzbank-Arena. The match will start at 8:30 p.m. and you can watch it on DAZN.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the Eintracht Frankfurt schedule, the SC Freiburg schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.