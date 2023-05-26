DPentecost Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) will be a day of farewells in the arena in the Frankfurt city forest. The last game of the Bundesliga season against SC Freiburg will also be the last for coach Oliver Glasner and a whole series of players.

In most cases, the change has not yet been completed, but there are such strong arguments in the case of Randal Kolo Muani (can earn many times that elsewhere), Jesper Lindstrom (RB Leipzig is keenly interested), Djibril Sow (for him, before the contract expires at the last time a two-digit million transfer fee was generated), that Eintracht fans cannot expect to see these players in Eintracht jerseys again after the summer break. After Daichi Kamada, the Frankfurt football club officially announced the second departure on Thursday. As has long been suspected, Almamy Touré’s contract will not be extended.

Coach Glasner tied a beautiful bouquet of words to the 26-year-old Frenchman on the occasion of the separation: “Almamy will always be remembered as the player who lasted 120 minutes in the Europa League final in Seville, the only one in the three-man defense chain, although he had hardly played before and was plagued by cramps. He’s a boy who can push boundaries.”

Don’t record for Berlin

The Eintracht coach praised Touré’s physique and speed, and lamented his susceptibility to injury. “Otherwise he would have played more than 80 times for Eintracht. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to keep him that stable.” Touré is also a very pleasant person, with whom every coach is happy to work.

A week ago Glasner said he had a gut feeling that Touré would also play in Berlin in the final of the DFB Cup against RB Leipzig. The chances are still there. Against Mainz and most recently against Schalke, Glasner was impressed by how the French cleaned up high balls. The fact that he made the mistake before the Schalke equalizer to make it 2-2 just happened, the coach admitted.

Leipzig, however, acts less according to the motto “high and far”, but rather with attack-like counterattacks and flat pass combinations. Glasner announced that he would call up the team against Leipzig that best suits the opponent. That would be more of an argument for Makoto Hasebe, who recently paused because of Touré. “It doesn’t mean that the starting XI against Freiburg also starts against Leipzig,” Glasner clarified. Don’t record for Berlin.







Otherwise, the Eintracht coach does not want to say many words about the cup final, which only disturbs the concentration on the last Bundesliga task against SC Freiburg and is too important to allow any distraction. “We want to use our small chance to move up to seventh or sixth place,” said Glasner. Positions that would be enough for the Europa League or Conference League. “We don’t take Freiburg as a friendly for Berlin. We would never forgive ourselves for not doing our homework if Wolfsburg lost. It’s hard enough to win against Freiburg with the best line-up.”

Sebastian Rode’s use is questionable

Full cast, that would mean, with Sebastian Rode. But the use of the team captain against the Breisgauer is questionable. After a hit to the ankle in the altercation with Schalke, Rode was unable to train with the team until Thursday. “It could be that Sebastian can train again on Friday, but would it be wise for him to play as well?” Glasner answered the question he asked himself: “I’ll talk to him, we’ll see.” Definitely counts the Austrian with his captain again next Tuesday when the training week for the cup final begins.

On Saturday there are two possibilities to compensate for Rode’s absence: Daichi Kamada moves into defensive midfield and Jesper Lindström starts in attacking midfield, or Kamada stays up front and Junior Ebimbe replaces Rode. The second alternative would bring more robustness and dynamism to Eintracht’s game, the first, with Lindstrom, more unpredictability in attack.







“No time for sadness yet”

Glasner gave hope on Thursday that the Frankfurt fans could still see the old Lindstrom this season. “He seemed much more agile and self-confident in training,” said the trainer, adding: “His pain has decreased, you had noticed before that his head wasn’t that clear and he wasn’t moving freely.” Whether Lindström from the start plays? “He will get minutes to play, it’s not clear how many.” Philipp Max and Kristijan Jakic, who were injured for a long time, are also ready to be on the pitch for a few minutes.

During the media event on Thursday, Glasner tried to make the last Bundesliga game of the season look like a completely normal one. He would never have voluntarily mentioned that it will be his last Bundesliga appearance for Eintracht in Frankfurt. But when asked, he replied: “It’s not time for melancholy, but maybe melancholy will come in the stadium when the Eintracht song is played, because I felt incredibly comfortable with the team, the club and the city. But I hope the great melancholy doesn’t come until June 4th on the Römer.”