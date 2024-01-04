AWhen Donny van de Beek stood on the training ground at the World Cup Arena in Frankfurt for the first time on Tuesday, the 26-year-old Dutchman quickly received a lot of pats on the back from his colleagues. Internally, it is part of Eintracht's ritual to welcome new players in this way.

And the Manchester United loanee is the number one winter signing. For a moment, the versatile midfielder was the focus. Van de Beek can also use encouragement and encouragement. After his career high at Ajax Amsterdam with the then golden generation (Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui, David Neres) and the associated excellent career prospects, the 19-time national player was recently in a career low.

In his three years at Manchester United, van de Beek was only in the starting line-up 23 times, despite his meteoric rise to fame; His six months as a loan player at Everton FC were also crowned with little success. There were various reasons for this. “Sometimes it was the wrong time, sometimes it was injuries,” said van de Beek during his presentation on Wednesday. On that day, Eintracht also announced the signing of Nuremberg talent Nathaniel Brown. The U-21 international received a contract until the summer of 2029, but will be loaned to Nuremberg until the end of the round.

Market value fell rapidly

When he moved to the island, van de Beek had a market value of 40 million euros; today it is only nine million euros. In Manchester, van de Beek is said to have received an annual salary of between seven and eight million euros. Now he has apparently made financial compromises. Eintracht, which is contributing between one and two million euros to van de Beek's salary payments until the end of the round, did not want the Dutchman to break the salary structure as the new absolute top earner. If the Frankfurters choose the purchase option for the Dutchman at the end of the round (contract until mid-2025 in England), they would probably have to transfer up to 13 million to Manchester including bonus payments.



Change of course: Donny van de Beek leaves England to start anew at Eintracht.

:



Image: picture alliance / empics



On his first attempt in Germany in the Bundesliga, the Dutchman, who says he is “crazy about football”, wants to gain plenty of match practice and play an important role in the process. “I try to bring in my experience. I want to show my best side.” Van de Beek confidently stated that “I am very fit. I've been training hard over the past few months. “I’m full of energy,” he emphasized, adding: “I’m not worried.” He looks ahead full of optimism about a career turnaround.







While still on the island, van de Beek, who speaks fluent English and understands German, said that he earned “good money” at United, “but money is not my motivation.” Rather, he wants to “enjoy his work every day”. Only in England did he increasingly lose the great joy of football that he had experienced at his wedding in Amsterdam – where he scored 41 goals and 34 assists in 175 competitive games. Whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Ralf Rangnick or Erik ten Hag, no matter what his coaches were called, van de Beek often only played a supporting role.