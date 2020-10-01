Hrustic thus has realistic chances of establishing himself in his favorite position, even if Aymen Barkok is nominally another candidate for this role, but seems even less confident than Kamada.

In any case, Bobic wants to give Hrustic the necessary time to adapt. “If you get into the Bundesliga, it’s not a sure-fire success, you need a bit of time – he’ll get it. We have always had patience, rely on the development of the players and want to make them better,” said the sports director Unity.