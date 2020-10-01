Ajdin Hrustic is said to have joined Eintracht Frankfurt stimulate the offensive game – from the center. At his former club Groningen, however, the Australian mostly played on the wing, but there was a reason.
In 75 games for FC Groningen, Hrustic mostly occupied the positions on the left or right offensive wing. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old sees himself more as a playmaker. “Both wings play more in the center in Groningen. I’m number ten. But I can also play on the right and left,” said Hrustic, explaining his missions according to the kicker.
Eintracht’s sports board also confirmed im Club TVthat Hrustic should be used behind the tips. “We see Ajdin the strongest in the middle in the ten position, so he will certainly be competitive,” said Bobic, referring to Daichi Kamada, who was actually seeded.
But Kamada had apparently finally made his breakthrough last season, but broke like the entire team in the second half of the season at the latest and still seems a little too hasty to be considered a real tenth.
Hrustic thus has realistic chances of establishing himself in his favorite position, even if Aymen Barkok is nominally another candidate for this role, but seems even less confident than Kamada.
In any case, Bobic wants to give Hrustic the necessary time to adapt. “If you get into the Bundesliga, it’s not a sure-fire success, you need a bit of time – he’ll get it. We have always had patience, rely on the development of the players and want to make them better,” said the sports director Unity.
Leave a Reply