Bundesliga team Eintracht Frankfurt is preparing for the coming season and is hoping for a better result than ninth place in the table. Meanwhile, Adi Hütter is satisfied with his current team and makes it clear that Evan N’Dicka will also be used in defense in the future.
The coach said that at the press conference for the friendly against Ajax Amsterdam. First of all, it is an advantage for the club that there have not been any major changes in the squad. One does not have to “turn many adjusting screws”. Rather, Hütter has the impression that the “old season is seamlessly flowing into the new … We hardly have any injuries and few players to integrate. […] Other clubs have bigger problems than us, “said the 50-year-old on record.
Following on from this, the Austrian is also satisfied with the squad overall: “We always have to be prepared to be able to adequately replace a player if a player leaves. We currently have two positions in all positions. I’m very happy to be working with this squad to be allowed to and to be able to draw on the full. ”
Evan N’Dicka is also part of the team in the 2020/2021 season, for whom there is always the consideration of placing him in midfield. An option that is currently out of the question for Hütter: “I don’t see Evan Ndicka in defensive midfield. As a left defender he is a good protection for Filip Kostic, and as a left central defender in the back three he does a good job.”
Adi Hütter and his team will meet the Eredivisie series champions for a test on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. in the Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam. Unlike against PSV Eindhoven, Hütter does not want to bet on two different teams per half in this game: “We will not play with two different teams per half as we did against Eindhoven. Some players will play longer and we will switch later. That is with an eye but no hint of the cup game. “
