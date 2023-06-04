RB Leipzig is the winner of the DFB Cup 2023 and thus successfully defends the title from the previous season. In a hard-fought final in front of a good 74,000 spectators in Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, coach Marco Rose’s team beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 (0-0) on Saturday evening. Christopher Nkunku scored the first goal of the game in the 71st minute, and Dominik Szoboszlai (85th) added just before the end of the game.

Before kick-off there was a minute’s silence to commemorate the violent death of a 15-year-old youth player from Berlin. Both teams gathered around the center circle. Both fan camps stopped choreographing and cheering. The DFB appeal “Together against violence” could be read on a banner and the gangs. “It’s a tragedy and I think it’s good that the DFB has decided to hold a minute’s silence before the game and calls for action to be taken against violence,” said Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the half-time break. Channel Sky.

The young soccer player from JFC Berlin was critically injured in a physical attack by an opponent last Sunday in Frankfurt am Main and died on Wednesday. The alleged perpetrator, a 16-year-old from France, is said to have hit the Berlin boy on the head from behind. He is in custody and, according to his club FC Metz, denies intentionally injuring the boy.

After the half-time break, however, the fans of both teams caused a delay. The supporters of Hesse threw several flares in the direction of the field, and loud firecrackers could be heard again and again from the Eintracht block. A large cloud of smoke came out of the Leipzig fans’ block, which briefly restricted visibility in the penalty area.

Even before the kick-off, the Eintracht supporters had launched flares onto the lawn. About three quarters of an hour before kick-off, two flew onto the lawn as Kevin Trapp and the reserve goalkeepers warmed up. Loud cracking noises were also heard. The police said they had occasionally filed criminal charges when entering the Olympic Stadium.