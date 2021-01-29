Eintracht Frankfurt is in the Bundesliga currently the team of the hour. The SGE has been unbeaten in seven league games and has now improved to sixth place in the table. With a home win against Hertha BSC On Saturday afternoon, the Hessians want to continue to bite into the upper third of the table. However, Frankfurt could not win any of the last six home games against the capital city club.
The guests from Berlin have lagged far behind their own expectations this season. After the 1: 4 home defeat against Werder Bremen last match day, the table fourteenth parted with coach Bruno Labbadia and presented a former coach as his successor in Pal Dardai. “We’ve had it quite often now that a new coach has been introduced before the game against us,” said coach Adi Hütter at the press session on Thursday. With Dardai, Hertha BSC opted for a familiar face “who knows the club well and has already managed it successfully,” said the trainer.
“At the moment we’re playing freely and showing great football.”
– Adi Hütter
On Saturday afternoon, Hütter expects an opponent who will be tactically disciplined and act from a compact defensive in order to achieve a goal with a quick switch game. “But we have prepared ourselves and have shown what we can do in the past few games. We want to build on that,” emphasized the Austrian, who was very satisfied with the last few appearances. “At the moment we’re playing free and showing great football,” said the 50-year-old. However, Hütter still sees some room for improvement in terms of exploiting opportunities.
At the moment things are looking very good at Eintracht. After a long injury break (tendon surgery), Ragnar Ache has reported back in team training, but a mission would probably come too early.
With Almamy Touré, Stefan Ilsanker and substitute keeper Markus Schubert, there are three slightly ailing players in the ranks of the Hessians. “We still have until Saturday to decide who is in the squad and in the starting line-up,” said Hütter.
After the 5-1 away win in Bielefeld, no changes in the starting line-up are expected anyway. Therefore, in addition to the returnee Luka Jovic, who is not yet in full possession of his powers, Sebastian Rode will probably also take a seat on the bench. “Sebastian recently had to cure minor injuries,” said Hütter. The ex-Dortmund is an important player, just like Djibril Sow and Makoto Hasebe, who are “currently doing well” in the central midfield, praised the trainer.
In the back three in front of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, youngster Tuta has so far closed the gap created by the departure of captain David Abraham well and recently delivered two solid performances. Next to the Brazilian, Martin Hinteregger and Evan N’Dicka start. Filip Kostic and Erik Durm are still first choice on the outside lanes. Daichi Kamada and Amin Younes are expected to start on the offensive behind top striker André Silva.