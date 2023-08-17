ENo matter what angle Kevin Trapp looks at it from: “It’s a special game in every respect.” The start of the Bundesliga, derby, new grandstand: the Frankfurt goalkeeper and his teammates have their first league game against their neighbors in Hesse, Darmstadt 98, on Sunday (17.30 Clock in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on DAZN) just right. “I feel a great deal of anticipation,” says the Eintracht keeper.

The media room in the professional camp is full when Trapp, one of Eintracht’s leaders, sits on the podium on Wednesday. “Darmstadt is a very physical team,” says the 33-year-old goalkeeper about the Bundesliga returnee from Böllenfalltor. “And Hornby is a very strong player.” “That’s not really meaningful,” he says, referring to a certain extent to his own game at Lok Leipzig. “But seven pieces, you have to shoot them first.”

The fact that Eintracht finally cleared the first competitive hurdle was also due to Trapp. He held what could be held. And when he thwarted a great Saxon chance in the first half, “Jens was the first to jump up on the bench for joy.” Trapp maintains a good relationship with fellow goalkeepers Jens Grahl and Simon Simoni. Since Diant Ramaj has joined Ajax Amsterdam, the soon to be 35-year-old Grahl, whom Trapp describes as an “absolute team player”, has become number two at Eintracht overnight.

Trapp: “Have made a jump”

Trapp is diplomatic about the topic of perhaps becoming number one in the national team. “We all want to improve – individually and as a team. I’m already 33, but I can still learn something new. I want to fulfill my task in Frankfurt and achieve the maximum.” Trapp touches on many topics during the half-hour sweeping, finding, for example, that Eintracht “have become stronger because we have improved across the board. We’ve made a leap in terms of quality.” The cup game in Leipzig was a good example: “Regardless of who is playing or coming in – we can always bring in power and cause a stir.” Like Jens Petter Hauge, “who came back to us in top form from Belgium”.







Of course, Trapp also wants to go back to Europe. Only: He doesn’t say it specifically. “We want to keep the fluctuations as small as possible and then we’ll see what happens.” A lot can happen in the Conference League, and maybe big things. But Eintracht must first clear the hurdle in the play-off. This Thursday evening it will be clear whether Trapp and Co. will fly to Bulgaria or to Israel.









“The fans don’t care which international competition we play in,” says Trapp. After all, they travel everywhere. “We will certainly have some magical nights,” Trapp is optimistic. But he also knows: “There is no windfall in the Conference League. We also take this competition seriously. It’s always something special to play internationally with Eintracht Frankfurt.”

Where Randal Kolo Muani will play in the future will be known by September 1st at the latest. “It’s completely normal that his head isn’t there,” says Trapp, defending his boisterous team-mate for the rather average performance in Leipzig. “That wasn’t the Kolo we know.” Should Trapp be asked to speak to anyone about Paris Saint-Germain, “I’ll tell Kolo everything I know.” Trapp knows a lot. He himself was in goal for the top French club between 2015 and 2018.