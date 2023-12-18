ESome of the glory that Eintracht has enjoyed on the international stage in recent years has faded in the past few weeks. The previous campaign in the Conference League was just as mediocre as the entire first half of the season.

The Frankfurters still have at least one opportunity to build on the memorable highlight moments of the club's recent history. In the play-offs of the third-class event in the hierarchy of European club competitions, the Hessians will have the chance to qualify for the round of 16 in two months. As the draw showed on Monday, they will face Union Saint-Gilloise.

The Frankfurters have to take a lap of honor because they only finished second behind Saloniki in the group phase. The game will be played with a return leg on February 15th and 22nd. If they prevail against the current leaders of the Pro League, who have first home rights after being demoted to third in the group in the Europa League, the round of the last 16 teams would continue at the beginning of March. The final is scheduled for May 29th in Athens.

“We will approach the task with respect,” said Dino Toppmöller. Saint-Gilloise is a competitor with an illustrious name who he remembers fondly from his “successes against Union Berlin, but also the appearances against Leverkusen in the quarter-finals of the Europa League last season”.







Once again, no impulses from the bank

It is currently difficult to imagine that Eintracht, who considered themselves co-favorites at the start of the mission, will actually have a say in the awarding of the title. The condition in which the team is and is dragging its feet towards the winter break leads to the mental conclusion that Eintracht must be happy if the players recover over Christmas, the squad receives a qualitative upgrade in the following transfer period and In this way, the threat of further trouble can be avoided after the turn of the year.

The 3-0 defeat on matchday 15 in Leverkusen left Eintracht with a score of 21 points – a meager return that, in gray sporting days, is hardly advisable to pursue rosy dreams of the future. The December situation has become much more uncomfortable than was generally assumed after a respectable autumn, and anything other than a success this Wednesday (8.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) in the home game against Mönchengladbach will help in the fight against self-doubt and growing disillusionment hardly continues.



Toppmöller had no illusions after a performance against the Werkself, which at least made life difficult for the favorites in the first half, but became increasingly less energetic after the break. The 43-year-old took a deep look when he took stock of what had happened and a (language) image solidified in him that showed how his team's limits were being shown: “We tried, were brave and wanted to show that we can keep up.” They didn’t get beyond the beginning. “Then we saw why Leverkusen is still unbeaten in all competitions. We have to accept that,” he said about the goals from Jeremie Frimpong (51st minute) and Florian Wirtz (57th), which extended Victor Boniface's lead (14th), while his people once again circled around the opponent's penalty area ” were not “dangerous” enough; Without the suspended Omar Marmoush, the offensive actions remained patchy.







The Egyptian, the most reliable goalscorer with seven goals, was “definitely missing,” as Mario Götze, who struggled to keep order in the midfield, said. Once again there was no impetus from the bank.

In order to give the squad more depth (and Toppmöller to have transfer options), sports director Markus Krösche is needed, for whom the quiet time “between the years” is likely to be more turbulent than for many other contemporaries. A first deal is emerging. With Donny van de Beek, Eintracht found a midfielder who they will borrow from Manchester United.

“He’s not our player yet,” said Toppmöller about the 26-year-old Dutchman, who was once one of the “super youngsters” at Ajax before he moved to the Premier League and his career was recently stalled by injuries. “I think everyone who knows a little bit about football knows that he is an outstanding footballer,” said Toppmöller. “If he comes, we would be looking forward to it.” Eintracht can really use new charisma.