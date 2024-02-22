Eend of a campaign. Late on Thursday evening, the Frankfurt football professionals heard the European Cup anthem for the last time for a long time. There are no other home and away games in the Conference League this season. The decisive factor for this is the final knockout in the play-offs against Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. After the carelessly wasted 2-0 lead in the first leg, which the strong Belgians had turned into a 2-2, the kickers from the neighboring country won the second match against Eintracht 2-1.

The decisive goals for Saint-Gilloise were scored by Cameron Puertas (47th minute) and Dennis Eckert (80th). For Eintracht, Eric Junior met Dina Ebimbe (88th). Saint-Gilloise is now in the round of 16 of the Conference League. For Eintracht it’s adieu and Au Revoir European Cup. The Frankfurt team would have received 600,000 euros for moving into the round of the best 16 teams. Coach Dino Toppmöller's players can now watch the two games on March 7th and 14th on TV. “We definitely deserved to lose. It’s brutally bitter and disappointing,” said sports director Timmo Hardung.

57,300 spectators came to the Frankfurt stadium for the play-off game. Most of them had linked their visit to the city forest with the hope of being able to see Eintracht play in unbridled fashion. But far from it. There was only a bit of “heavy metal” to be seen in the final phase, as sports director Markus Krösche had called for from the sixth-place team in the Bundesliga weeks ago.

The will was great and the message that Sebastian Rode had announced before the reunion with Royale Union was clear. “We’re all hot,” said the captain. Alone: ​​Eintracht must have run out of flavor overnight. Instead of putting the stubborn Belgians under pressure right from the start and causing confusion in the opposing ranks here and there, Toppmöller's troops struggled. Chances were in short supply and when Ansgar Knauff tried to head a cross from Fares Chaibi, the Belgian goalkeeper didn't need to intervene much.







This unity plan failed

Instead, it was the Royals from Saint-Gilloise who showed more pressure and more power in their offensive efforts. When Koki Machida took the measure from 20 meters, Kevin Trapp had to stretch to prevent any major disaster (10th). What the leaders of the Belgian first league showed late on Thursday evening looked good. On the other hand, what Chaibi wanted to do with his free kick should remain his secret. Half shot, half cross – this standard situation also failed completely. The ball landed in nowhere (26th).