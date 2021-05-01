D.With three game days before the end of the current Bundesliga season, Eintracht Frankfurt is fourth in the table. The team of outgoing coach Adi Hütter could qualify for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history. For Eintracht’s huge fan base, this is a historic opportunity to make a dream come true: to finally hear the top-class anthem in the Waldstadion. But as much as the hope of qualifying for the Champions League lives among the supporters of Eintracht, the helplessness of many fans is just as painful.

Because contrary to their habit, they cannot currently support their team in the Waldstadion at home or in away games: During the pandemic, no spectators are allowed in German football stadiums. But now the fans have come up with something to show their support for the Frankfurt players before the season’s final spurt, which begins next Saturday with the home game against Mainz 05.

“Only three more victories”

Because the idea of ​​the “51.500 fan campaign” has spread rapidly on the Internet since Friday. The fans, who otherwise cheer on their team in the stadium with its 51,500 seats, have been sending thousands of postcards to the Eintracht office since then. The short message service Twitter has hundreds of users who posted their cards before they were sent.

“The Champions League is waiting. Only three more victories until the big dream, ”writes Twitter user Cathie_28 there on her card. “We stand behind you,” promises David Musiol. “Together we can do it, I always stand behind you,” says Mike Runge. “With Eintracht Frankfurt remains stable,” writes “Bahnbabo” Peter Wirth.

The public discussions on future personnel changes at Eintracht Frankfurt have caused a lot of unrest recently, the initiators write about their idea on a poster. At some point they would have found their way into the heart of Eintracht – to the players and to us fans. Now it is time to “support Eintracht once again over the last few meters than ever – especially because this is currently not possible with fans in the stadium.”

This is how the idea came about to convey the support of the fans to the team in a corona-compliant manner, they say: with postcards! The cards should still be sent by May 5th.