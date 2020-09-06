Eintracht Frankfurt is claimed to have struck gold within the seek for newcomers at Robben-Klub FC Groningen – midfielder Ajdin Hrustic is, in accordance with the kicker the article of need.
FC Groningen examined in opposition to Arminia Bielefeld at the moment and Arjen Robben scored 1: 1. However Ajdin Hrustic was not a part of the sport with the Dutch, and the 24-year-old Australian might quickly swap to the Bundesliga. In keeping with the kicker the flank participant, who additionally has Bosnian citizenship, is claimed to be highly regarded at Eintracht Frankfurt.
Hrustic performed for 2 years within the Schalke youth workforce earlier than he went to Holland in 2014 when he was 18 on the time. In 2017 he rose to the professionals in Groningen, for whom he has since performed 74 aggressive video games.
The left foot was primarily used on the best offensive wing, however can even play a job centrally or on the left aspect.
The three-time Australian worldwide is barely below contract in Groningen till 2021 and will have a market worth of 650,000 euros (supply: transfermarkt.de) to be low cost. By the best way, supervisor Fredi Bobic has already had good experiences with gamers from FC Groningen: In 2014, he guided Filip Kostic from there to his former membership, VfB Stuttgart.
Leave a Reply