Jetro Willems could stay with Eintracht Frankfurt in the coming season. Head coach Adi Hütter did not want to rule out the Dutchman staying.
Last season Willems was loaned to Newcastle United by the SGE. At the Magpies, the left-back showed mostly strong performances – until he tore his cruciate ligament in January. Without this injury, Newcastle would have been ready to take the agreed purchase option of just under ten million euros; Ultimately, however, the English refrained from doing so after the serious knee injury.
Therefore, Willems first had to return to the Main, where a few weeks ago he was not said to have great prospects. Adi Hütter seems to see it differently, however, and gives the left-footed shotgrowth hope: “I know what Jetro can give us. If he expresses the wish to stay here, there is a very good chance that he will play for us in the new season “said the 50-year-old at a press conference on Friday.
Willems is under contract with the SGE until 2021, and is currently working hard to regain his top form after a long break from injury, which distinguished him at the beginning of his time at Eintracht.
Leave a Reply