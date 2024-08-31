Disappointment at the start: Eintracht and coach Dino Toppmöller in Dortmund.

Der Freitag war der Tag der Entscheidungen, der Samstag ist der Tag der Wahrheit. Das erste Heimspiel der Frankfurter Eintracht gegen die TSG Hoffenheim (15.30 Uhr im F.A.Z.-Liveticker zur Fußball-Bundesliga und bei Sky) kann zum Befreiungsschlag werden, der all die schlechten Erinnerungen der Fans an die vergangene Rückrunde und ihre Vorbehalte gegen Trainer Dino Toppmöller zerstreut. Aber es kann auch den Zustand der Schwere und Zähigkeit um die Mannschaft in die neue Saison tragen.

Die Auslosung zur Europa-League-Kampagne am Freitag und das Geschehen am letzten Transfertag des Sommers löste schon mal Vorfreude auf die kommenden Wochen aus. Omar Marmoush, der effektivste Angriffsspieler der vergangenen Saison, hat sich entschieden, bei der Eintracht zu bleiben. Damit bleibt die eingespielte Offensive, sogar noch um Igor Matanovic bereichert, mit Hugo Ekitiké, Fares Chaibi und Mario Götze erhalten, eine Eingewöhnungszeit, die eine neue Konstellation mit sich gebracht hätte, entfällt. Marmoushs Bekenntnis „eine geile Sache“ „Es ist einfach nur eine geile Sache für alle, dass Omar bei uns bleibt“, kommentierte Toppmöller die Entscheidung des ägyptischen Stürmers begeistert. „Seine Entscheidung hat auch eine Innenwirkung.“ Für den Frankfurter Trainer kam das Bekenntnis Marmoushs nicht überraschend. „Manchmal passieren im Fußball ja verrückte Sachen, aber ich habe vor kurzem ein sehr gutes Gespräch mit ihm geführt und gespürt, wie wichtig ihm die Wertschätzung sei, die er in Frankfurt spürt. Und so etwas ist manchmal wichtiger als der ein oder andere Euro mehr.“ In einer Stellungnahme sprach Marmoush von der Liebe der Fans, die ihm zum Bleiben bewegen würde. Die vier Gegner in der Europa-League-Kampagne, die der Eintracht für ihre Heimspiele zugelost wurden, haben keine glanzvollen Namen. Aber das Frankfurter Publikum kreiert im Europapokal auch gegen Teams wie Slavia Prag, Ferencvaros Budapest, Viktoria Pilsen und FK RFS aus Riga stimmungsvolle Europapokalnächte. Die Auswärtsgegner bieten den Fans interessante Ziele: AS Rom, Besiktas Istanbul und Olympique Lyon haben große Stadien und sind kulturell ein Reise wert.

Only the Danish club FC Midtjylland (Central Jutland), based in the small town of Herning, has a stadium with a capacity of 11,000, so it will be difficult for Frankfurt to get a seat. Coach Toppmöller did not want to name an opponent on Friday, even though they have different impressive names: “We just want to make the Europa League a celebration again, regardless of the opponent.”

Before international merit is at stake, Eintracht needs to put last season behind them once and for all, which led to the Europa League but somehow didn’t satisfy them. More oomph, more power and conviction were the fans’ main demands. With Rasmus Kristensen and Arthur Theate, Eintracht has signed two players who represent this. The Danish right-back Kristensen and the Belgian central defender Theate (who can also play on the left in the back four) will not bring the missing determination and offensive resolve to Frankfurt’s game.

But there is at least hope that the two international players will indirectly have a positive influence on their colleagues in the attack through their self-confidence and resilience. Theate, who began his career as a striker, is certainly a goal threat. In 144 professional games as a central defender, he scored 15 goals.

Theate and Kristensen are in the starting eleven against Hoffenheim, which gave the defense significantly more stability at the Bundesliga start in Dortmund. Toppmöller left it open whether Theate will play left-back again or be deployed in the center of defense, because Nils Nkounkou is in good form at the moment and can develop the offensive power needed against Hoffenheim better on the left sideline than the more defensively oriented Theate.

If the Belgian played in central defence, he would displace Robin Koch or Tuta, who also performed well against BVB. The same could not be said of Ellyes Skhiri in the number six position, which is why he could be replaced by Tuta or Koch, who have also played well in this role. In the future, Mo Dahoud could take on this position, whom Eintracht lured to Mainz from Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League shortly before the end of the game on Friday evening.

There are no signs of any changes in the offensive. Toppmöller seems to have found his favourite line-up with Ekitiké, Marmoush, Chaibi and Götze. In contrast to previous years, there has not been much upheaval in the squad, and the long preparation period has been used to develop automatisms. Of the key players of the past season, only Pacho has left the club.

Theate and Amenda should be able to compensate for the loss of the Ecuadorian. With Matanovic as an alternative striker, Uzun as a young talent in the attacking midfield, Brown as a left-back and Kristensen as a right-back, Eintracht has gained substance compared to Ngankam, Aaronson, Max and Buta.