After the release of trainer Bruno Labbadia installed Hertha BSC again Pal Dardai as trainer for the professionals. However, the simultaneous departure of manager Michael Preetz left another gap in the club that needs to be closed. In order to fill the position adequately, the capital club is now trying to get Fredi Bobic, who in his current role as sports director of Eintracht Frankfurt is one of the main people responsible for the upswing in Hessen.
The sports board of Eintracht Frankfurt initially avoided making a clear commitment to the Hessians, but the 49-year-old will have to make a decision soon.
Hertha understandably wants the vacancy in an important position to be settled as quickly as possible. This means that even if Bobic even remotely toyed with the idea of changing clubs, a decision must be made soon. Because the Berliners will try to present a long-term, high-quality personnel soon, the door would then be closed again for Bobic.
At the request of Skywhether Bobic could envision a commitment to Hertha, the ex-Herthan replied tellingly. “I don’t know what the future will bring. I am very happy with my job at Eintracht. But nobody knows what the future will bring,” Bobic is quoted as saying.
But how sensible would the change to the troubled Berlin “project” actually be for the Frankfurt guarantor of success? With Eintracht he is currently reaping the reward for his efforts, after he took up his work as the sports director of Hessen in the summer of 2016. In the meantime, the elevator team that has been in for years has not only delighted in the Europa League, but is well on its way to the premier class. In addition, Bobic is still under contract with the Hessians until 2023 and is very important to those responsible and the fans.
However, professional football is first and foremost a tough business. Bobic would certainly not raise anything against the financially strong arguments of Hertha, which affect both his own salaries and the development opportunities of the squad. From 2003 to 2005, Bobic was also a player at Hertha, which is known for bringing former professionals to the club after their careers. Since then, Bobic’s family has also lived in Berlin, which could be another argument for the change.
Ultimately, a decision will have to be made as soon as possible, as Hertha urgently needs to present someone who can stand as a symbol for the departure. Arne Friedrich is currently running the business. A collaboration with Bobic seems possible in any case. This is currently how it is with him and sports director Bruno Hübner at Eintracht.
Fredi Bobic would be a suitable candidate in any case, it is now entirely up to the wishes of the long-time Stuttgart resident whether he will expand the Swabian parliamentary group in the capital.