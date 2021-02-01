The sports board of Eintracht Frankfurt initially avoided making a clear commitment to the Hessians, but the 49-year-old will have to make a decision soon.

At the request of Skywhether Bobic could envision a commitment to Hertha, the ex-Herthan replied tellingly. “I don’t know what the future will bring. I am very happy with my job at Eintracht. But nobody knows what the future will bring,” Bobic is quoted as saying.

However, professional football is first and foremost a tough business. Bobic would certainly not raise anything against the financially strong arguments of Hertha, which affect both his own salaries and the development opportunities of the squad. From 2003 to 2005, Bobic was also a player at Hertha, which is known for bringing former professionals to the club after their careers. Since then, Bobic’s family has also lived in Berlin, which could be another argument for the change.

Ultimately, a decision will have to be made as soon as possible, as Hertha urgently needs to present someone who can stand as a symbol for the departure. Arne Friedrich is currently running the business. A collaboration with Bobic seems possible in any case. This is currently how it is with him and sports director Bruno Hübner at Eintracht.