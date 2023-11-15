There were serious riots before the Champions League game between SSC Napoli and Eintracht Frankfurt. Now two supporters of the Bundesliga club will probably have to go to prison for several years.

NAfter the serious riots surrounding the Champions League game at SSC Napoli in March, two fans of the Bundesliga soccer team Eintracht Frankfurt were given harsh punishments. A Neapolitan judge found the two supporters guilty of mayhem and aggravated resistance to police and sentenced them to five years and two months in prison. The accused can appeal the verdict.

Before Frankfurt’s round of 16 game in Naples on March 15, the Italian authorities banned the sale of tickets to people residing in Frankfurt am Main. Nevertheless, thousands of Eintracht fans arrived and fought street battles with the police and Napoli supporters, shops and public places were vandalized, and a police car even caught fire. Italian media spoke of “guerrilla” fighting in the streets and alleys of the city.

Another Eintracht fan had already been sentenced to ten months in prison on probation on May 23rd.