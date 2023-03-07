The Italian interior ministry wants to ban SSC Napoli from selling tickets to fans of Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt for the second leg of the Champions League. Eintracht speaks of a “sad day”.

PShock before the second leg of the Champions League between Eintracht Frankfurt and SSC Napoli: The Italian Ministry of the Interior will issue an order banning the Napoli club from selling tickets to Eintracht Frankfurt supporters. Eintracht announced this on Tuesday on their website. Accordingly, the Bundesliga soccer club was informed on Monday evening by the European soccer association UEFA about the plans from Italy, which are to be officially announced this Tuesday morning.

According to UEFA regulations, Eintracht was entitled to a total of 2,700 tickets for the game on March 15 (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and on DAZN), including 2,400 in the guest sector. The Frankfurters had assumed that they would be able to pass on these tickets in full to their supporters. Among other things, those responsible for the trip to southern Italy had planned six fan planes.

“This is a unique and first-time event in European club football,” commented Eintracht board member Philipp Reschke on the latest developments. “We don’t get tickets for the game because SSC Napoli is not allowed to sell tickets to us.” For him it was a “sad day”.

It was initially unclear whether the decision by the Italian Ministry of the Interior was a direct reaction to the incidents in the first leg in Frankfurt in February. When the two teams met for the first time in this year’s Champions League season, there were several incidents involving the teams’ two fan bases.