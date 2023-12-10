Eintracht recently lost four games in a row, including in the DFB Cup round of 16. After the disaster in Saarbrücken, the Frankfurt team defeated FC Bayern 5-1. How was that possible?

Dhe fact that Frankfurt Eintracht, who played so furiously in their 5-1 home win over Bayern, is on everyone’s lips was evident in the behavior of Omar Marmoush. As the striker was on his way to the journalists after the unexpected Hessian hussar against the long-standing industry leader, the 24-year-old suddenly turned around and disappeared for a moment behind the partition wall in the catacombs of the Waldstadion with his cell phone to his ear.

A private conversation, probably with one of the many well-wishers, could not be delayed. The lucky goalscorer appeared in front of the media to make it 1-0 (12th minute) with a big grin on his face. He had “never experienced a game like this in his career, it’s just awesome and outstanding,” exulted Marmoush and added: “This result is something special.”