The Eintracht Frankfurt of Germany was proclaimed champion of the UEFA Europa League after beating Glasgow Rangers of Scotland on penalties 5-4 (1-1 in regular time) in the grand final that was played at the Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium from Sevillein Spain.

Rangers went ahead with a goal from Joe Aribo (57), but the Colombian Rafael Santos Borre he equalized with a shot from close range (69), before reaching penalties where Aaron Ramsey’s mistake gave the victory to the Germans.

All the Eintracht shooters scored their penalty to reach a historic victory, which allows the Germans to lift the second continental trophy in their history. Eintracht had not won a trophy again in Europe since in 1980 he won the Cup of the UEFA against him Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Rangers, who managed to get rid of Borussia Dortmund Y Leipzigcould not repeat the feat with the Eintracht in a match that had to wait for the second part to cheer up. After an even first half, Aribo took advantage of an error by the Eintracht defense, escaped from Tuta and planted himself in front of Kevin Trapp to release a shot that slipped close to the post (57).

The goal fell like a bucket of cold water among the German fans, but served to encourage the match with Eintracht going for a draw. The German team was able to tie in a good lob from the Japanese Daichi Kamada that went high by little (67).

Rangers fought, but EFE was not enough

But, just two minutes later, Borré appeared between two rival centre-backs to finish off a cross from the Serb’s left in front of the goal. Philip Kostic to put the 1-1 on the scoreboard (69). The tie encouraged Eintracht who began to put Rangers in their field, condemned to seek the opposite goal with long balls and counterattacks.

But neither of the two would manage to unbalance again, sending the game to extra time, where there were no more goals, resolving the final on penalties.