Die jüngere Eintracht-Geschichte ist rund um den finalen Tag der Transferperiode reich an Wendungen. Im vergangenen Jahr unterschrieb Randal Kolo Muani in letzter Minute in Paris. Zwei Jahre zuvor entschied sich Filip Kostić, doch in Frankfurt zu bleiben, um die Eintracht später nach Sevilla zu schießen. Und wieder zwei Jahre davor tauschten die Frankfurter am Tag der endenden Wechselfrist Pokalheld Ante Rebić mit dem späteren Torjäger André Silva, der aus Mailand kam.

Auch in diesem Jahr schien alles bereitet für den Abgang eines wichtigen Spielers. Omar Marmoush, bester Torschütze der vergangenen Saison bei der Eintracht, war in England im Gespräch, bei Nottingham Forrest, später auch beim FC Fulham. Seltsam ruhig war es um ihn den ganzen Sommer geblieben. Als Verteidiger Willian Pacho für 40 Millionen Euro nach Paris wechselte, schien auch für die Eintracht der Druck weg, einen ihrer besten Spieler teuer verkaufen zu müssen. Und doch wurde es noch mal unruhig. Bis sich Marmoush am Vortag des ersten Heimspiels gefühlig zur Eintracht bekannte und sich für „die unglaubliche Liebe der Eintracht-Fans“ bedankte. Ungewohnt dürfte es für Markus Krösche gewesen sein, eine Bilanz des Transferfensters zu ziehen, ohne die Abgänge wichtiger Spieler erklären zu müssen. Der Sportvorstand setzte sich am Dienstag sichtlich entspannt vor die Frankfurter Pressevertreter. „Wir sind mit dem Transferfenster zufrieden“, sagte er. Klar: Die Eintracht hat einen Stammspieler der vergangenen Runde abgegeben, Pacho. Dafür gewann sie aber zwei erfahrene Verteidiger hinzu. Der Däne Rasmus Kristensen und der Belgier Arthur Theate gehören schon nach zwei Spieltagen zum Stamm. Spieler sollen sich über Jahre entwickeln Endlich mal keine komplett neue Mannschaft, die sich in den ersten Wochen der Saison erst finden muss, werden sich viele Anhänger denken. Und auch Krösche: „Einen Umbruch wie letztes Jahr wird es so nicht mehr geben.“ Deshalb seien viele junge Spieler geholt worden, die sich im Verein über Jahre entwickeln sollen. Lange Verträge hat die Eintracht ihnen gegeben und scheinbar aus gewagten Konstrukten der Vergangenheit gelernt, wenn Krösche sagt, er könne entscheiden, wann ein Spieler die Eintracht verlasse. Commitment to the Eagle: Hugo Ekitiké dpa Whether a player returns to Eintracht is not just in the hands of the sports director. Nadiem Amiri, one of the best offensive players in the second half of the Bundesliga season, negotiated intensively with Frankfurt. He decided to stay in Mainz. And said in an interview that Eintracht was “disappointed”, “but that’s how negotiations are”. Krösche has a different view of things. He doesn’t want to reveal any internal information, that would not be good for the player. But: “There are situations in which a player should keep his mouth shut.” Krösche preferred to talk about the coaching team. “Everyone is a year further on and knows the club,” he said. Eintracht has given Toppmöller a new assistant coach this season, Xaver Zembrod. The 58-year-old has already worked at Leverkusen, Leipzig and Bayern and supports Toppmöller. A plan that has worked so far, as shown by Eintracht’s strong performances at the start of the season. This transfer period for Frankfurt is different from previous ones in many ways. No key player left, and most of the starting eleven stayed together. The bottom line was a profit of almost 13 million euros, as demanded by the supervisory board. But above all, Frankfurt loaned out young talents in the style of a big club.

Normally it is top teams like FC Bayern or FC Chelsea that buy talent and loan them out. This season, Eintracht is parking nine players elsewhere. Among them are promising talents like Elias Baum, who comes from the club’s youth team and is expected to develop along the lines of Tuta or Daichi Kamada. He now plays for SV Elversberg in the second Bundesliga and is part of the starting eleven.

But Eintracht also hopes that players like Spanish striker Nacho Ferri or US attacker Paxten Aaronson will play more often away from home and come back stronger after the season.

In recent years, Frankfurt has mainly bought talent. And this summer, promising young players have joined the team – such as Can Uzun, Oscar Højlund and Igor Matanovic. In addition, Frankfurt also brought in two experienced players, Kristensen and Theate. Presumably to compensate for the loss of two pillars of the team. Makoto Hasebe and Sebastian Rode, two European Cup heroes from Seville, have ended their careers.

Hasebe played for Frankfurt for ten years, mostly as a modern sweeper. His performances in the Champions League are unforgettable, when he always stood where the highly paid English forward line wanted to run against Tottenham Hotspur. Hasebe will remain with the club in a different role: he is now assistant coach of the second team. After his time at Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, Rode was Eintracht captain for many years and, as a Hessian, was a real figurehead for the club.

Defence chief Robin Koch, playmaker Mario Götze and new captain Kevin Trapp are expected to fill this gap. Eintracht has also set itself the goal of qualifying for the European Cup in the new season. If it’s up to Krösche, the new players should do their part: “Kristensen and Theate have taken the lead at previous stages in their careers. They will do the same here.”

