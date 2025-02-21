Of course, the memory of the last October 6th plays along when Eintracht Frankfurt plays the Bundesliga top game at Bayern this Sunday (5.30 p.m.). On that mild autumn evening, one of the most spectacular games was performed this season: In the end, a 3: 3 of the video dibe shone with which the Frankfurters were much happier than the Munich. Striker Omar Marmoush had offered a show against Bayern that worked far above the towers of the banking city. In the meantime, the Egyptian has moved on to Manchester City, but surprisingly, Eintracht has closed the gap without much sensation, although the attackers who are committed as a replacement, Elye Wahi (Olympique Marseille) and Michy Bathshuayi (Galatasaray Istanbul) have not yet left a real footprint.

Both were never intended as immediate help. However, it goes without saying that the more than 20 million euro Wahi was not bought for the bank. The intensity can go, ”explains coach Dino Toppmöller,“ then it will very often happen that we play with two tips ”. The coach basically favors a system with two strikers, in which he, like his predecessors Oliver Glasner and Adi Hütter, does not require real outer strikers.

However, because the Belgian Bathshuayi disappointed in Mönchengladbach (1-1) and the Frenchman Wahi still had catching up to do, Hugo Ekitiké, 22, most recently acted in the front line, supported by two players in the half positions: Can Uzun , 19, and Mario Götze, 32nd and as different as the vita may be: the Turkish from Regensburg National player Uzun and the German World Cup hero from 2014 were recently able to shine against Holstein Kiel (3-1) with their similar assessment.

“We are third and Bavaria is 13 points ahead of us,” says goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

Unfortunately, the former Munich Götze is now ill, the ball distributor against his former club is rather unlikely. It is all the more important that Uzun works, who achieved his fourth Bundesligator last Sunday. Toppmöller describes its decisive development step as follows: “He is good at the front anyway. But if he defensively does things, he is even more valuable. ” The top talent Uzun, brought from the 1st FC Nürnberg last summer for ten million euros, impresses with a game intelligence that shines particularly brightly among the many young players at Frankfurt. The list of Eintracht professionals with a splendid perspective is long, from Hugo Larsson, Oscar Hojlund, Nnmadi Collins to the Uzun buddy and former Nuremberg colleague Nathaniel Brown.

For many reasons, Eintracht has been unbeaten for seven Bundesliga games. Nevertheless, goalkeeper Kevin Trapp would not come up with the idea of ​​explaining itself to the favorite in Munich: “We are third, Bavaria is 13 points ahead of us, that speaks volumes.” By ending in the DFB Cup and the direct qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League, the Frankfurters were most recently exempt from English weeks.

But now in the round of 16, it will soon be twice against Ajax Amsterdam (March 6th and 13th), whereupon Toppmöller was very happy after the draw on Friday: “This is a very sonorous duel against a team that also plays football.” But first of all, the endurance test at Bayern, for which the Eintracht coach under Julian Nagelsmann worked as an assistant coach until March 2023. Toppmöller knows: “We need high frustration tolerance. We have to survive phases that don’t be so much fun in football. If we bring these components onto the pitch, we are already expecting something to take with us. ”

Many in Frankfurt already speak of the most exciting squad ever, which must mean something in view of the eventful club history. CEO Axel Hellmann exclaimed at the general meeting: “We have an exceptionally good team that can play football outstandingly.” The club boss has easily estimated their market value at 300 million euros. The lawyer has recently no longer used the sentence from the past from the “Best Squad Ever”. That would not do justice to the great Eintracht generation around Anthony Yeboah, Uwe Bein, Maurizio Gaudino or Andreas Möller, who even played the Bavaria dizzy on good days. At that time, the old scoreboard in the Waldstadion showed completely different results than a 3: 3.