“I fit in with the team wherever I go,” says Arthur Theate.

Ein Schritt zurück kann einen Fußballspieler in seiner Karriere auch nach vorne bringen. Das beste Beispiel für einen gelungenen Richtungswechsel auf dem Platz ist Arthur Theate, der neue vielseitige Verteidiger der Frankfurter Eintracht. In seinen Anfangsjahren war der heute 24 Jahre alte Belgier noch als Stürmer gefragt. Und das durchaus mit Erfolg. Trotzdem musste er sich dann umorientieren.

Bei seiner Vorstellung in dieser Woche in Frankfurt sagte der 18-malige Nationalspieler gut gelaunt: „Wahrscheinlich war ich vorne nicht gut genug, denn ich wurde immer weiter nach hinten geschoben.“ Zum Schluss sei er „ganz hinten gelandet“ – und, wie er im Rückblick mit einem Schmunzeln betonte, „froh darüber“. Grundsätzlich ist Theate ein glücklicher Abwehrstratege. Als Verteidiger schaltete der in Lüttich geborene Linksfuß schnell in den Angriffsmodus. Seine Profilaufbahn nahm früh Fahrt auf. Nachdem ihn der deutsche Trainer Alexander Blessin, der in diesem Sommer den FC St. Pauli übernahm, 2020 zum KV Oostende geholt hatte, schulte der Fußballlehrer seinen neuen Zögling zum Innenverteidiger um. In 37 Pflichtspielen gelangen Theate fünf Tore. Blessin, sagt er, sei der „wichtigste Trainer meiner Karriere“ gewesen. „Hilft uns dabei, die jungen Spieler mitzuführen“ In seinem zweiten Profijahr wechselte Theate nach Italien zum Bologna FC – seine Bilanz hier: 31 Pflichtspiele und zwei Treffer. Wieder ging es für ihn schnell weiter, diesmal nach Frankreich zu Stade Rennes. Wettbewerbsübergreifend verzeichnete der Belgier in zwei Jahren 82 Einsätze. Acht Tore und eine Vorlage in dieser Zeit sind für einen Abwehrspieler nicht selbstverständlich. Aufgrund seiner Erfahrung in jungen Jahren hat Frankfurts Sportvorstand Markus Krösche Theate in den Rang eines „Führungsspielers“ gehoben. „Arthur hilft uns dabei, die jungen Spieler mitzuführen“, sagte Krösche.

With his flexibility on the field, Theate, who has played for all of Belgium’s national teams from the U15s onwards and who came to Frankfurt on loan with a subsequent option to buy, should also be a great help to his new employer. Eintracht signed him as a left centre-back after Willian Pacho left for Paris St-Germain.

To his right is defensive leader Robin Koch, whom national coach Julian Nagelsmann nominated on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League matches against Hungary and the Netherlands. Theate can also play left-back instead of Niels Nkounkou, as he did in the 2-0 defeat in Dortmund at the Bundesliga opener. In this position, he impressed with well-conducted tackles, his ball control and his sureness in passing.

“I will always adapt”

If it hadn’t been for the first defeat of the season, it would have been a perfect debut. “Basically, we see Arthur as a central defender because he can give us a lot with his opening play. But we’ll take it game by game,” said Toppmöller after the match. The coach was pleased to see that Theate, who he says has a top character, had already shown his versatility in his competitive debut.

“Whether full-back or centre-back, whether in a back three or back four, I will always adapt. I fit into the team wherever I am,” said Theate, adding: “I can’t promise to be perfect in every game. But I will give everything and leave my heart on the pitch.” His role models, also in terms of maximum attitude, are Carles Puyol (formerly Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (formerly Real Madrid) and Pepe (most recently FC Porto).

For a long time it was said that Frankfurt wanted to strengthen its team with the Greek Konstantinos Koulierakis, but he then decided to join league rivals Wolfsburg. Eintracht, which loaned Aurélio Buta to French first division club Stade Reims for the coming season on Thursday evening, also did not get Theate, whose market value is estimated at 20 million euros according to transfermarkt.de, at the first attempt; in the previous round it was not economically possible to make this transfer happen, said Krösche.

This summer, Theate was also courted by a very financially strong club. This summer, Theate was also courted by a very financially strong club. “There were talks with a club in Saudi Arabia,” reported Theate. “But in the end, it was the right decision for me to stay close to my family, close to Belgium.”