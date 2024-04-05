Dhe draw kings of the league have struck again. Draw number twelve in the 28th game: At least in these statistics Eintracht is top. After the zero against Union Berlin a week ago, the 58,000 spectators in the sold-out arena saw at least two goals in a 1-1 draw against Werder Bremen. They were scored by Milos Veljkovic (62nd) and Tuta (77th), who equalized for Eintracht. The result: Again nothing happened. Once again Eintracht remains sixth.

Surprise in the Frankfurt starting eleven: Nnamdi Collins made his professional debut. The 20-year-old defender, who was signed by Eintracht on August 9th with a contract until the summer of 2028, was actually one of Dino Toppmöller's chosen ones on Friday evening under the floodlights. The coach felt compelled to take this personnel measure at short notice because Ellyes Skhiri was not available.

Hopes for Marmoush

“Slight fascia problems” were to blame for the Tunisian’s inability to play. In the case of Hugo Ekitiké, “slight adductor problems” were cited as the reason why the Frenchman also had to pass. Once again, hopes on the offensive rested on the creativity of the tireless Omar Marmoush.

Rookie Collins found himself in the back three on the right side. A position that the Frankfurt scouts became aware of when looking for promising additions in Dortmund. Collins has been on the ball at BVB's youth performance center since 2016. In 2022, Collins became German champion with the A-Juniors. “Nnamdi is one of the most promising German talents in his position,” enthused Frankfurt sports director Timmo Hardung after his move to Eintracht. “We are pleased that he has chosen us and our path.”







Max aims too high early

Eintracht's path should also lead to European business at the end of this season. Toppmöller's team has been in sixth place in the table since Christmas. There are many reasons why things have neither gone up nor down since then. In recent games it was often the “lack of punch” that the coach cited as the reason for a number of draws.

Things should be completely different against Werder. Toppmöller had promised “that the spark from my team would immediately spread to the fans. All of us are eager to play a good game.” In order to put Werder under pressure from the start, the Eintracht coach wanted “a very high level of activity in the game against the ball”.

The fans had to wait six minutes for the first action in front of the Bremen goal. Philipp Max, this time the starting eleven again on the left wing, tried a shot. The scene was more promising when Marmoush took the measure of the volley, but found his match in Werder keeper Michael Zetterer.







A lot to do for Trapp

Typical of Eintracht's game in recent weeks: Toppmöller's hard-working team could well have fallen behind. Jens Stage had the opportunity to score for Werder. But Kevin Trapp showed his class and prevented the possible 0:1 (25th). Things became somewhat dangerous again three minutes before the break when Ansgar Knauff served Marmoush with a pass, but the Egyptian was denied by Zetterer.

Even after two more headers – Tuta for Eintracht (44th), Amos Pieper for Werder – there was no goal celebration. Even as the second half of the game continued, there were no moments of success. After a set piece, a free kick taken by Fares Chaibi, there was no reason to celebrate. The header from the advanced defense chief Robin Koch went past the Bremen goal on the right (49th).

Werder showed how to do it better and more effectively. Unlike Frankfurt, Bremen scored a goal in the 62nd minute from a standard situation. Marvin Ducksch was again the starting point. When Stage used the precisely struck free kick and immediately shot towards Trapp, the Frankfurt goalkeeper was able to parry.

But when Milos Veljkovic scored the rebound to make it 1-0, Trapp was also powerless (62'). Video assistant Felix Brych called in from the Cologne basement to check for a possible offside position. But the goal counted.

On the Frankfurt side, Jean-Matteo Bahoya was already in the game at this point. Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe had made room for him. This wasn't enough for Toppmöller, so Hugo Larsson (for debutant Collins) and Niels Nkounkou (for Max) also came into action.

Color came into play in the 73rd minute. Stage saw red after a foul on Bahoya. An advantage that Eintracht promptly took advantage of. Tuta equalized with a header (77th). Defeat averted, draw secured? It wasn't over yet, Eintracht still had to be careful.

Before referee Robert Hartmann decided to add nine minutes of added time, Eintracht were down to ten men. After a rude foul on Felix Agu, Tuta, who had previously been warned, was sent off with a yellow-red card (87th).

But Hartmann corrected himself. He ran to the television screen, calmly watched the scene again – and showed Tuta the red card. Ten Frankfurters against ten Bremen: It was primarily Eintracht who pushed hard for the winning goal. But it stopped falling.