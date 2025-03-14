During his replacement shortly before the end, the spectators in the Frankfurt stadium rose from their places. With two top -class goals, Mario Götze had a good part in the fact that Eintracht moved into the quarter -finals of the Europa League on a gala evening.

The Bundesliga club prevailed 4-1 (2-0) with a convincing appearance in the round of 16 second leg against the Dutch record champions and leaders Ajax Amsterdam. After the 2-1 in the first leg, Frankfurt is among the last eight teams three years ago and can continue to dream of a triumph like 2022.

In front of 57,500 spectators in the sold-out Frankfurter Arena, Jean-Matteo Bahoya scored the goals for the strongly evapping Hesse in the 7th minute, Götze (25th/82nd) ​​and Hugo Ekitiké (67.). The goal of Amsterdams Kenneth Taylor (78th) was easy to get over. For Frankfurt, the European nights continue on April 10th and 17th in the quarter -finals against the English club Tottenham Hotspur.

While the Frankfurters had a good rotation-in addition to the injured Arthur Theat and the suspended Namdi Collins, goalkeeper Kevin Trupp-in addition to the injured Arthur Theat and the suspended Namdi Collins-surprised Ajax coach Francesco Farioli with a large rotation and changed his starting eleven to the first duel a week earlier in nine positions. Apparently he wanted to protect his regular staff for the title fight in the Eredivisie.

Götze hits twice worth seeing

Eintracht checked the game right from the start and rewarded itself at the first promising attack with the early lead. After a double pass with Hugo Ekitiké, Bahoya freely appeared in front of the Ajax goal and gave guest goalkeeper Matheus a chance.

The goal ensured even more confidence and security among the hosts. Ekitiké could have placed 2-0, but did not really hit the ball. Götze did that. The 2014 World Cup hero elegantly accepted a precise chip flank from Robin Koch with his chest and thought about it.

Mario Götze in his goal to 2-0. (Photo: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)

Although not everything ran smoothly, Eintracht also convinced with a wit and beautiful combinations. Rasmus Kristensen had the third goal on his foot, but failed with a tight shot from the penalty area on the well -reacting math. Shortly before the break, Santos was able to distinguish himself and did so twice confidently.

After the change, the guests played a little more courageous. Despite Taylor’s hit, they could no longer get embarrassed. On the contrary: Ekitiké met the crowning final point after a beautiful solo – and Götze scored with a Schlenzer from about 40 meters against the math that was roping out of the goal.