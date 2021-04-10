Tif VfL Wolfsburg hits Eintracht Frankfurt away in the Bundesliga, it triggers a feeling of well-being in Lower Saxony. Because in this case the “wolves” are stubbornly programmed for success. They won the four previous away games in Frankfurt with 2: 0, 2: 1 and 1: 0.

Against the current Fourth Eintracht, the Wolfsburg, who this Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and Sky) as third in the table are again full of confidence on the Main, are in good shape for a long time: Only when they meet the Hessians is in The past 16 games have always managed at least one goal. The last encounter in which Wolfsburg went 2-0 without a goal was dated on the 17th matchday of the 2012/2013 season. And at that time Makoto Hasebe was still wearing the Wolfsburg jersey in which he became German champion in 2009.

Today Hasebe, who is the oldest still active VfL master player, is inextricably linked to Eintracht Frankfurt at the proud football age of 37 years. Since 2014, the Japanese has been enhancing the club with his personality, his enormous professionalism and his never-ending pursuit of success. The end of his Bundesliga career has been postponed again and again thanks to his role model function. Now the cooperation will continue up to and including June 30, 2022. There can be no question of a pension contract with the football Methuselah. Hasebe, who leads his team onto the pitch as captain after David Abraham’s career ended in January, is still right in the middle of business operations.

A case of hardship

Since the 12th matchday in mid-December 2020, the former international has always been part of the starting line-up, only recently in the 2-1 in Dortmund he had to pass due to a yellow card suspension. He started each of his 22 missions so far from the first minute of the game. The bottom line is that Hasebe has a proud record of 333 Bundesliga games so far. He played 230 competitive games for Eintracht and 159 for Wolfsburg. In Frankfurt there will certainly be a few more.

But in the clash of the two biggest surprise teams of this first division season, the Frankfurt head coach Adi Hütter is confronted with a hardship. The Austrian also calls it “a luxury problem”. What to do with Hasebe? That is now the question for the coach. Should he put his leading player in front of the defense again? Or put him on the bench after all?



37 years old and full of energy: “Oldie” Makoto Hasebe still has a lot to do with Eintracht.

The Swiss international Djibril Sow should be set for the Wolfsburg game in the central defensive midfield. After a significant increase in performance, the 24-year-old has become a fixture there since the eighth day of the game. And Sebastian Rode is getting better and better at the end of the season. In Dortmund, in the role of substitute captain, he probably delivered his best performance in the second half of the season as a troublemaker for the BVB game. So there is no reason for Hütter to take the 30-year-old midfielder out again.

The strategist Hasebe stands for high quality play. The leading figure could also order Hütter to the central position in the three-way defense chain. Only here did Stefan Ilsanker act as deputy for the injured defense chief Martin Hinteregger to the top-class solution. Therefore, the 1.89 meter tall Ilsanker should take on the demanding task of narrowing the 1.97 meter long Wolfsburg storm tank Wout Weghorst (17 hits this season) in its sphere of activity.

But Hütter could opt for Hasebe as a withdrawn six and position Sow and Rode in front of it. This time, however, that is unlikely because the coach would have to give up the functioning dual leadership with Andre Silva and Luka Jovic in favor of another midfielder.

Wolfsburg sports director Marcel Schäfer still played with Hasebe. The now 36-year-old had supported the Japanese with his integration when he came to Wolfsburg in January 2008. Hasebe learned German quickly. And he was a role model even for the disciplined former VfL left-back Schäfer. “With his incredible discipline Makoto is a model professional through and through,” said Schäfer in an interview. “When it comes to sleep, nutrition and regeneration, I’ve never seen it like this before. He’s the most professional player I’ve met in my career. ”They still tell each other this anecdote in Wolfsburg today: After an away win, the VfL pros enjoyed a burger. Hasebe, on the other hand, ordered salad from the fast food chain and drank an orange juice.