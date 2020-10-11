Ragnar Ache had to leave Germany’s U21 national team yesterday, Saturday, due to an injury. Whether the 22-year-old striker will be out for a long time will be Eintracht Frankfurt find out on Monday.
Loud image-Infos, the association will carry out an MRI examination in Frankfurt on Monday. Accordingly, Ache is suffering from thigh problems. The summer newcomer has so far made two short appearances in the Bundesliga.
Meanwhile, Eintracht has one less worry on the problem position on the right wing. Almamy Touré turned out to be a good option for this rather unfamiliar position in the last two Bundesliga games. However, Touré thinks that he has all the necessary attributes for the outside track.
“I partly played this role last season and I think that I have the necessary physique for it. Thanks to my genes, I have a good basic speed,” said the 24-year-old Frenchman FAZ (via Hessenschau). “Coach Adi Hütter would like me to provide momentum on my side, that I go into one-on-one situations and that I accept the duels. None of this is new to me, because in my youth I was initially in played the offensive. “
