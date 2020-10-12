Eintracht Frankfurt has to complain about a new injury during the international break: SGE will be missing new signing Ragnar Ache for the time being.
Ache had to leave the German U21 national team early on the weekend due to thigh problems. Today, Monday, an MRI examination was carried out on the 22-year-old, which, according to the SGE, revealed “a slight tendon injury on the back of the thigh”. This means that Ache will be out for “a few weeks”.
Due to the youngster’s injury, the Hessians, Bas Dost and André Silva, will only have two trained center-forwards in the squad in the coming weeks. Since Adi Hütter likes to act with double leadership, nothing should happen to the duo – otherwise it will be thin in the storm center of the well-started Eintracht season.
