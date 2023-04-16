Markus Krösche got straight to the point. “It sucks,” said the sports director of Frankfurt Eintracht. Again not won – but at least not lost either. Krösche described the fact that it was 1-1 against Borussia Mönchengladbach as “totally annoying”. “We lost six points recently,” he calculated on Saturday evening. Eintracht only got one point against Borussia because coach Oliver Glasner’s team left a lot to be desired in the first half of the game.

The result was the early opening goal that Jonas Hofmann scored in the 13th minute. Only after a show of strength in the second half, in which Eintracht improved a lot, did the game come to a more or less conciliatory end from a Frankfurt perspective, because Randal Kolo Muani, who else, still managed to make it 1-1 (83rd). It was goal number 13 of the season for Eintracht’s stormy life insurance company.

“Today’s result doesn’t reflect our performance,” said coach Glasner in his analysis. “We became more and more dominant in the second half and did an excellent job.” The Frankfurt soccer coach was absolutely delighted with his team’s performance. “It was a terrific performance,” he claimed. “I have to congratulate my team on their willpower. This team has incredible character.”

“I never said anything else”

Even before Glasner answered the reporters’ questions at the obligatory press conference in the arena’s catacombs, he made a statement on Sky television about his contract situation. According to this, the 48-year-old Austrian “firmly assumes” that he will be in charge of Eintracht’s fortunes in the coming season, as is also the case with his contract, which is valid until mid-2024. “I never said anything else.” He feels “super comfortable” and spoke of a “great cooperation” with the team and the club.







The personnel changes in the game against Gladbach were indicated. It was clear that Daichi Kamada should take on the role of creative interior designer for the suspended Mario Götze. There were also indications that Christopher Lenz would come on board in the days before the duel with Borussia, as Philipp Max was not available due to injury. And because Evan Ndicka was also plagued with muscular problems, Kristijan Jakic moved from the right to the left defender and took over the role of the ailing Frenchman.

Jakic only lasted 17 minutes on the defensive before he had to pass. He also sustained an injury. Ansgar Knauff came on for him in the game, in which Eintracht tried to take control of the game. Alone: ​​Against the well-staggered Gladbach team, there was almost no getting through. So Eintracht tried from a distance. Djibril Sow, the most conspicuous Frankfurt soccer professional in the first half of the game, took a measure with his left hand from 20 meters in the 23rd minute, but found his master in the splendidly parrying Jonas Omlin.