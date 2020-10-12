The long start-up time now seems to be paying off, he reveals in an interview with image.

Especially the interaction between him and his colleagues Silva and Kamada has improved. “It doesn’t all depend on me, as was the case in Lisbon. Something is developing among the three of us. What I notice: We treat each other to success. When one scores, the others are happy too,” said the striker an important reason for the upswing.

Because Dost seems to be extremely dependent on one’s own emotional state. “With me you can always see exactly how I’m doing. I’ve already scored goals and then ran back without particularly cheering. Now you just see: I’m happy and in a good mood,” confirms Dost and promises this season to continue like this:

Of course he was happy about the interest of coach Jose Mourinho, but now he has a lot to do with Eintracht. “That has something. But if you look at my career I’ve never left a club after just one season. Not now, especially since I’ve only been able to show a little here. I’m far from finished at Eintracht,” he said Striker clear.