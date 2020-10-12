In the last season Bas Dost could not completely convince. Like the entire team from Eintracht Frankfurt the striker also had problems. But in the current season, the Dutchman seems to be exploding – he almost moved to the island in the summer.
After all, Bas Dost scored ten goals in his first year in Frankfurt – but his name certainly promised a little more. The 31-year-old is currently involved in seven goals in the previous four competitive games of the current season.
The long start-up time now seems to be paying off, he reveals in an interview with image.
Looking back, Dost confirms the difficult first season in Frankfurt. “We all know what happened last season. That it didn’t work out as we all thought. I scored a few goals, but I wasn’t happy. But like me – how we started now I’m very satisfied, “said the striker, happy about his run.
Especially the interaction between him and his colleagues Silva and Kamada has improved. “It doesn’t all depend on me, as was the case in Lisbon. Something is developing among the three of us. What I notice: We treat each other to success. When one scores, the others are happy too,” said the striker an important reason for the upswing.
Because Dost seems to be extremely dependent on one’s own emotional state. “With me you can always see exactly how I’m doing. I’ve already scored goals and then ran back without particularly cheering. Now you just see: I’m happy and in a good mood,” confirms Dost and promises this season to continue like this:
If I play all the games, then I will definitely have to score double digits.
He had the opportunity to sign a better-paid contract in the summer when Tottenham showed strong interest.
But Dost didn’t feel like taking on the role on the bench, only to step in for Harry Kane, who is certainly vulnerable to injury, in an emergency. “I heard from my agent that they were really there and were interested. But I don’t think it was ever an issue that I would be a regular there and I just want to play,” said Dost, emphasizing the time on the Place.
Of course he was happy about the interest of coach Jose Mourinho, but now he has a lot to do with Eintracht. “That has something. But if you look at my career I’ve never left a club after just one season. Not now, especially since I’ve only been able to show a little here. I’m far from finished at Eintracht,” he said Striker clear.
