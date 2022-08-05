The Bayern Munich starts this Saturday the defense of its Bundesliga title with a visit to the Eintracht Frankfurtbrand-new champion of the Europa League and with aspirations to have a better season in the domestic tournament than last season, and who sees in this game a dress rehearsal for the European Super Cup that will be played next week against Real Madrid.

The match also represents the return to the Bundesliga of Mario Götze, now in the discipline of Eintracht and with the plan of returning to being the player he was at the beginning of his career before entering a crisis precipitated by a metabolic disease.

Match on the first date

For Bayern this season implies a new beginning after the departure of Robert Lewandowski, signed by Barcelona.

The Bavarians, for the moment, have not signed a pure nine as a substitute for Lewandowski. In the German Super Cup, which ended in a 5-3 win against RB Leipzig, coach Julian Nagelsmann resorted to a system change and played a 4-4-2, which tends to be a 4-2 -2-2, instead of the 4-2-3-1 that he had been playing on

Bayern as a general rule since the remote times of Louis Van Gaaal.

It remains to be seen if this is going to be a long-term formula to compensate for the absence of Lewandowski, seeking greater variability in the attacking part, with Serge Gnabry and Sadio Mané leading the way, who will debut in the

Bayern arrives at the match with two casualties from regular starters. Kingsley Coman is carrying a suspension from the previous season and Leon Goretzka had to undergo knee surgery. Regarding goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer, there is a slight doubt after intestinal problems.

From Eintracht it is expected that the 3-3-2-1 that gave him success in the Europa League will come out, with two bullets like Ansgard Kanuff and Filip Kostic as lanes. It remains to be seen who will be given the forward position by coach Oliver Glasner.

The most preferred candidates with the Colombian Rafael Borrethe Argentine Lucas Alario -a new signing from Bayer Leverkusen- and the Danish Jesper Lindström.

Eintracht vs. Bayern Munich

1:30 p.m.

TV ESPN and Star +