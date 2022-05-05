In front of 48,000 spectators, Raphael Buri scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 26th minute to beat the English team for the second time after winning 2-1 in the first leg last week.

West Ham, who played most of the match with 10 men after left back Aaron Cresswell was sent off in the 17th minute for fouling Jens Peter Hogg, appeared without fangs during the match.

The referee also sent off coach David Moyes in the 79th minute for kicking the ball angrily at a young footballer at the disappointing end of West Ham’s European career.

“The dream has finally become a reality,” Eintracht president Peter Fischer said to an enthusiastic crowd as they swept the field to celebrate after the final whistle.

“The team played a great match. This city and its people deserve it. This is football and we will win the title.”

The start was not good for Frankfurt, as defender Martin Hinterger was injured after only eight minutes due to a hamstring injury.

However, Cresswell’s sending off left space for the German team that Knauf Anzager took advantage of, who sped off to serve the ball on a plate to Bury to score the winning goal.

West Ham’s most dangerous chance came one minute before the break when Frankfurt scattered Kurt Zouma’s attempt on the goal line.

The event was also absent from West Ham in the second half, and Moyes was furious to kick the ball at one of the stadium boys after I thought he was trying to waste time.

“I’m very disappointed,” Moyes said. “Things didn’t work out for us tonight. I’m very proud of the players and the way they finished the game with 10 men. Any other team would have collapsed and lost the first three goals.”

“I thought there was a chance. We played better than Frankfurt. We might have lost the match in the first seconds at the London Stadium.”

The German team, which last reached a European final in 1980, will meet Rangers on May 18 after the Scottish team’s victory over RB Leipzig.