Sport is not mathematics, Matthias Ludwig also knows that. But as a football fan, the maths professor at Frankfurt’s Goethe University always has fun deriving football results in advance – without guarantee, of course. Before Eintracht’s European Cup final this Wednesday against Glasgow Rangers, Ludwig’s look at the statistics should encourage Frankfurt football fans to actually bring the European Cup to Frankfurt for the first time since 1980.

Daniel Schleidt Coordinator of the economics department in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung.

Because Ludwig looked at several data in order to be able to assess the strength of the two teams before the game kicked off. And there is a lot to be said for a victory for Eintracht, such as their team value. On the portal transfermarkt.de this is given as almost 200 million euros, Glasgow comes to 132.5 million. But since the starting XI is what matters most on Wednesday, Ludwig also compared these values: Eintracht is worth 145 million euros here, while the team from Glasgow is only worth 60.5 million euros.