A handwritten letter from the German theoretical physicist Albert Einstein with the famous formula for the equivalence of mass and energy (E = mc²) sold at auction for more than $ 1.2 million. This is reported by The Guardian with reference to the RR Auction in Boston.

The starting price of the letter was 400 thousand dollars.

“This is an important letter from both a holographic and a physical point of view,” said executive vice president of the auction house Bobby Livingston.

The letter, dated 1946, was addressed to the Polish-American physicist Ludwik Silberstein, who disputed part of the German scientist’s general theory of relativity. In the text, Einstein suggested that the opponent apply the formula to solve the problem.

In March, Steve Jobs’ resume of 1973 was bought for millions of rubles. The auction was held in the UK by Charterfields. The entrepreneur’s resume went under the hammer for 162 thousand pounds (16.6 million rubles). The buyer’s name was not disclosed.