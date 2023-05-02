And that ensures that the A29 and the roads around it have become one big traffic jam. Have you again.

It’s May holidays. That means that many people have fled our rainy little country for a while, looking for sunnier places. Sitting on a terrace, lying on the beach, maybe even a splash in the sea.

But also not working for a while, no nagging your boss and certainly not standing in traffic. Yes, they looked closely at that. Unfortunately, there is also always a group that is not on holiday and has just taken to the highway. And on the A29 that is drama.

Einstein closes tunnels in the A29

Look, it’s obvious that maintenance needs to be done on the highways. And especially because of the tunnels they have built in those roads. This includes the Heinenoordtunnel in the A17. And that maintenance is now underway.

Only the Einstein of Rijkswaterstaat on duty has decided to close all tunnel tubes at the same time, which causes huge traffic jams on the A29. And by huge traffic jams we really mean huge traffic jams, you can easily stand still for more than an hour.

You want examples? Then you get examples.

The AD recorded it for us. A ride from Rotterdam-IJsselmonde to Piershil that took ‘only’ 27 minutes last Friday, was on the books for 56 minutes yesterday morning for those who used the Hekelingen-Nieuw-Beijerland ferry service. And more than an hour for those who detoured via the Kiltunnel.

But that’s not all, in the Hoeksche Waard it was mainly stuck on the dikes and the roundabout at Maasdam for traffic from Strijen. The worst delays on the connecting N217 are between Maasdam and ‘s-Gravendeel, where slow traffic has no parallel road.

To complete the party, several shortcuts in the Hoeksche Waard are also closed, which does not exactly help the flow.

Rijkswaterstaat: it’s YOUR fault

And who is to blame for these huge traffic jams on the A29 and the surrounding area? Well, according to Rijkswaterstaat, it is the motorist’s fault. He shouldn’t have been driving. Simple enough, problem solved.

Anyway, that is of no use to you as a motorist. The best thing you can do if you have to go by is to accept that it will take you over an hour longer. And remember that next week it will be over again – for a while – with this misery.

Then you are back in the normal commute…

