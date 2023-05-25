Filippo Zana prevailed in stage 18 of the Italy spindisputed this Thursday between Oderezo and Val di Zoldo, of 161 kilometers, in which Geraint Thomas held the lead and Einer Rubio He did an excellent job and climbs in the general classification.

The fight for the title of the competition is on fire and it was a good day to test the legs of the first in the classification.

The escape

Rubio endured as long as he could, especially when the leader’s Ineos team accelerated in the penultimate mountain prize and left victims.

The action of Thymen Arensmann It was very strong, looking for people who had no air to stay and there the one who paid the consequences of that strategy was the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, you lost connection.

As in all stages, the leak occurred. The main escaped man was Thibaut Pinot, who insisted on going for the blue shirt of the leader of the mountain and he achieved that.

excellent stage

Pinot left with Marco Frigo, Aurelien Paret-Peintre, Derek Gee, Warren Barguil, and Filippo Zana. who came to have more than five minutes of rent on the main lot.

Primoz Roglic did not look good in the first ascents, that made Ineos move the lot with a strong step from his riders. And with 7 km to go, Jumbo Visma came forward, Sepp Kuss he made way and disrupted the lot. She stayed Joao Almeida, Arensman and Caruso lost the wheel.

The Slovenian rider started five kilometers from the end and went alone with the leader, who was the only one who held up to his strong pace.

Almeida was one of the victims, as he lost the wheel of Thomas and Roglic and gave way in the general classification, losing second place in the general classification with the Slovenian rider.

The general is still open and this Friday the queen stage will be completed, of 184 kilometers, a level higher than 5,400 meters between Longarone and Tres Cimas de Lavaredo.



