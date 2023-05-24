Alberto Dainese prevailed in stage 17 of the Italy spin, that was disputed this Wednesday between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, of 197 kilometers, in which the British Geraint Thomas continues as leader and the Colombians Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago They held their positions.

The day was calm as regards the fight for the general classification, and it was important for the cyclists who were looking for leadership.

No problem

Thomas and the Ineos team controlled the action of the lot. Primoz Roglic and Joao Almeidatheir strongest rivals, also saved their strength for the mountainous finale of the competition.

A breakout of four riders brought excitement on this day. it was them Senne Leysen, Thomas Champion, Diego Sevilla and Charlie Quarterman, who had the option to show off.

The packing teams, as always, stepped on the accelerator, kept calm and did not let the gap increase to meet the objective of reaching the packing.

This Thursday the high mountains return with stage 18 to take place between Oderzo and Val di Zoldo, of 161 km, and six mountain prizes.

classifications

1. Alberto Dainese 4 h 26 min 08 s

2. Jonathan Milan mt

3.Michael Matthews mt

6. Fernando Gaviria mt

30. Geraint Thomas mt

32. Joao Almeida mt

45. Primoz Roglic mt

57. Santiago Buitrago mt.

62.Einer Rubio

General

1. Geraint Thomas 71 h 58 min 43 sec

2. Joao Almeida at 18 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic at 29 s

4. Damiano Caruso at 2 min 50 sec

5. Eddie Dunbar at 3 min 03 sec

6. Lennard Kamna at 3 min 20 sec

7. Bruno Armirail at 3 min 22 sec

8. Andreas Leknessund at 3 min 30 sec

9. Thymen Arensman at 4 min 09s

10. Laurens de Plus at 4 min 32 s

12. Einer Rubio at 5 min 43 s

14. Santiago Buitrago at 7 min 21 s