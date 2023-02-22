The Colombian Einer Rubio (Movistar) celebrated his 25th birthday by premiering his record and giving his team the sixth victory of the season after an exhibition that allowed him to raise his arms like winner of the third stage of the Tour UAE disputed between Umbrella Beach Al Fujairah and the top of Jebel Jais, 185 km, in which Remco Evenepoel donned the leader’s red jersey.

Continue the winning streak Movistar, illuminated in arabian lands. This time with Einer

Rubio, Colombian from Chiquiza, an ultralight of 1.64 m and 54 kilos, a “beetle” that became “a very special gift” at the summit of Jebel Jais, where surnames such as Pogacar, Roglic or Vingegaard have won.

After attacking with 10 km to go, Rubio made the triumphant path to the top alone, where he raised his arms to heaven for the first time in his professional life.

He did it with a time of 4:51.24, 14 seconds ahead of the big favorite and already leader Remco Evenepoel and 15 seconds ahead of Pello Bilbao’s group. Glory to an excited

Einer Rubio, a cyclist born out of necessity, who worked in construction to buy his first bike, and little by little progressed through the lower categories, winning races in Italy, before entering the top category with Movistar. And hierarchical logic for Evenepoel, of winning origin, former international youth soccer player, who since youth has only known laurels.

On the ascent to Jebel Jais he did not appear until the end, enough to herd a few bonus seconds and put on the red jersey. He now has Luke Plapp at 7 seconds and Bilbao at 11.

“My first victory has been incredible, I’ve been through difficulties but now I’m in great shape, it’s something wonderful. I had to try and everything went well. There was uncertainty, but I was strong. A special victory for me, my family and Colombia. I will continue working in this line”, Rubio said at the finish line.

A sought-after triumph

Éiner Rubio, Colombian cyclist for the Movistar team.

Movistar sought victory from start to finish in the first mountain stage. Far from the general, the facilities always increase, as the favorites and their teams relax.

The Movistar alavés Oier Lazkano he got into the first early breakout along with Edward Planckaert, Lucca, and Magli. The Basque cyclist decided to attack alone with 50 km to go, opening a gap of 1 minute over his pursuers and 3.30 over the peloton.

Oier said goodbye to his dream with 14 km to go, already on the ascent of Jebel Jais, a 19 km climb at 5.6 percent. Soudal, Ineos and Bahrain, that is, the teams that fight the general, taking positions, with the UAE as a witness.

It was Marc Soler who tried to break the group, but he didn’t go far. A lot of control and marking, no one decided to let loose. 10 minutes from the finish line, Movistar reappeared in front with Einer Rubio and Albert Torres.



The “pistard” launched the climber, and the Colombian took off with strength, faith and motivated by the lack of fight between the favorites, who marched comfortably at the pace. The one from Chiquiza, who had to emigrate with his family from their town of Boyacá to Bogotá due to the rigors of the drought that ruined the crops, went into exile that sometimes offers glory. Burst or beat.

Rubio accepted the challenge and climbed the last 10 km with an income that he knew and was able to maintain for around half a minute. And he did it. On his birthday, he fulfilled his great dream since he is a professional, to win in the highest category.

By the way, gift to Movistar. In Argentina he won his compatriot Gaviria, in Oman the American Jorgenson, and in Arabia the Portuguese Guerreiro. In the UAE, Einer Rubio appeared in society.

The Colombian made his debut in the 2020 Giro, in the 2021 Vuelta a Burgos he was the best youngster and at the end of 2022, he fought with the best in the Italian semi-classics and came close to the final podium. The disciple of the Esteban Chaves Foundation aspires to great heights at the age of 25. This Thursday the fourth stage will be held between Al Shindagha and Dubai Harbour, with a 174 km flat course that is another appointment for sprinters.

EFE

More sports news