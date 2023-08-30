Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Einer Rubio lost a teammate in his fight for the Tour of Spain due to a fall

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Tour of Spain

Einer Rubio

Photo:

Taken from TV and Fedeciclismo

Einer Rubio

The cyclist did not take the game in the fifth stage of the test.

The Movistar Team, a team in which the Colombian cyclist Einer Rubio competes, suffered his first casualty this Wednesday in the 2023 edition of the Vuelta a Españain which they aspire to fight for the title with Enric Mas at the helm.

The Portuguese cyclist Ruben Guerreiro did not take the start in the fifth stage of the Vuelta that takes place this Wednesday between Morella and Burriana, with a route of 186.5 kilometers.

Guerreiro suffered a clavicle fracture that occurred last Tuesday, which again was very eventful and in which the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, leader of the Bahrain-Victorius team, also suffered a fall.

“As a result of the fall suffered yesterday by Ruben Guerreiro during the course of the fourth stage of the Vuelta, the Portuguese rider suffered a fractured left clavicle and will not start the race today,” the team reported in a statement.

The accident that took Rubén Guerreiro out of the Tour of Spain

Guerreiro, 29, from Montijo, was involved in a fall 4 km from the finish line in Tarragona, and although he was able to reach the finish line on his bicycle, subsequent medical tests revealed the aforementioned fracture. It was the same accident as Buitrago.

This is the first casualty for the Spanish team and the sixth in the peloton as a whole since the Vuelta began on August 26 in Barcelona.

As a result of the same mishap, Frenchman Brian Coquard (Cofidis) also withdrew this Wednesday.

SPORTS
with Efe

