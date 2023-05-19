Einer Rubioprevailed in stage 13 of the Italy spinwhich was cut due to bad weather and went from 199 kilometers to only 74.

Switzerland received this Friday the participants in the Giro d’Italia, a day that ended at the station Crans Montana.

Difficulties

It was a 74 km journey, cut by eight compared to the initial plan as a result of snowfall and the risk of possible avalanches.

The modifications, in this case, will cause that the top of the Puerto del Gran San Bernardo but through a tunnel and therefore the so-called “Cima Coppi”, the highest one through which cyclists circulate in each edition, is transferred to another day. In addition to this ascent, the first category Croix de Coeur port will also be climbed.

After several attempts, the Colombian took advantage of the escape Einer Rubio (Movistar), Jefferson Cepeda (EF), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama), Derek Gee (Israel).

for weeks @Einerrubio1 He trained in Crucero, Palermo, Firavitova, Canuto and Santa Rosa in Boyacá. He measured every gram of his food, had daily massage, controlling every detail of this new cycling. I applauded, shouted and cried for this victory that you infinitely deserve! #Giro2023 pic.twitter.com/L03l2MI1Sd — Karina Velez (@karinavgx) May 19, 2023

Rubio took advantage of the attacks between Pinot and Cepeda and in the final kilometer he launched his attack and won the stage.

It is his second victory in the World Tour, after having won a day this year in the UAE Tour.

Einer Rubio, the Colombian hero in the Giro.

Colombia In this way, he achieved his 33rd victory in the Giro and 17 cyclists have obtained them.

classifications

Stage

1. Einer Rubio 2 h 16 min 21 s

2. Thibaut Pinot at 6 s

3. Jefferson Cepeda at 12 seconds

4. Derek Gee at 1 min 01 sec

5. Valentin Paret-Peintre at 1 min 29 s

6. Hugh Carhty mt

7. Joao Almeida at 1 min 35 s

8. Eddie Dunbar mt

9. Geraint Thomas mt

10. Primoz Roglic mt

20. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 07 s

General

1. Geraint Thomas 51 h 20 min 01 sec

2. Primoz Roglic at 2 s

3. Joao Almeida at 22 seconds

4. Andreas Leknessun at 42 seconds

5. Damiano Caruso at 1 min 28 s

6. Lennard Kamna at 1 min 5 sec

7. Eddie Dunbar at 2 min 32 sec

8. Thymen Arensman at 2 min 45 sec

9. Laurens de Plus at 3 min 08 s

10. Thibaut Pinot at 3 min 13 sec

13. Santiago Buitrago at 5 min 12 s

17. Einer Rubio at 9 min 23 s

