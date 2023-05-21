The boyacense cyclist Einer Rubio is the revelation of Italy spin 2023, after stage 15 held this Sunday between Seregno and Bergamoof 191 kilometers won by Brandon McNulty and in which the Colombian entered fifth and rises in the general.

Rubio, winner of the day last Friday, returned to the charge, to the battle and got into a numerous escape almost from the start of the day.

Attentive, in the play

Important men like Bauke Mollema, Brandon MacNulty, Ben Healy, Marco Frigo, Nicolo Bonifazio, Laurens Huys, Simone Velasco, Andrea Pasqualon, Vincenzo Albanese, José Joquín Rojas and others.

On the last climb of the day the group in front broke up, only the real climbers survived and among them the Colombian from the Movistar team.

Back, in the leader’s lot, because there were emotions, but in the first changes the leaders did not move much. The difference came to exceed seven minutes between the front group and the one in the pink jersey.

In the last ascent Healy and McNulty went at the top, who negotiated the ascent and got into the dangerous descent and made more difference.

The Colombian crossed over a minute, in the fourth box, but in a sensational performance.

11 km from the finish line, Frigo reached the lead and between three they made the journey much easier.

McNulty was the winner of the day, Rubio is the revelation of the Giro for everything he has done.

‘I spent my bullets’

“It was difficult to break away. I kept up, but it was difficult to keep up. You have to take advantage of the fight in the mountains,” said Rubio.

And he added: “We took some points the other day and we’ll see next week to see what happens with that of the mountains.”

Einer Rubio, the Colombian hero in the Giro.

Rubio warned that the final week will be final, but that he does not know how he will face it.

“I don’t know, this is from day to day. The Giro every day is a different day and I wait to see how my strength responds to me,” he said.

Why is it revelation?

It is clear that if you look at the general classification, there are young cyclists who are ahead of Rubio.

In that list are Andreas Leknessund, which is fifth, Thymen Arensmannwhich ranks nine, to name only two.

But Rubio’s is sensational. He won the stage on Friday, he has seen himself in the mountains, he is second in that classification and this Sunday he came fifth in the stage.

In addition, the Movistar rider is already 14th overall, something to highlight, since on matchday 16 he lost 11 minutes and dropped to box 26.

This Monday there is rest and the Giro will resume on Tuesday with the stage between Sabbio Chiese and Mount Bondone, of 203 kilometers, five mountain prizes, the last one in the first category at the finish line.

classifications

Stage

1. Brandon McNulty 5 h 13 min 39 sec

2. Ben Healy mt

3. Marco Frigo at 4 s

4. Bauke Mollema at 1 min 50 s

5. Einer Rubio mt

13. Joao Almeida at 6 min 53 s

15. Geraint Thomas mt

17. Damiano Caruso mt.

18. Primoz Roglic mt

29. Santiago Buitrago mt

General

1. Bruno Armirail 61 h 38 min 06 s

2. Geraint Thomas at 1 min 08s

3. Primoz Roglic at 1 min 10 s

4. Joao Almeida at 1 min 30 s

5. Andreas Leknessund at 1 min 50 sec

6. Damiano Caruso at 2 min 36 sec

7. Lennard kamna at 3 min 02 s

8. Eddie Dunbar at 3in 40s

9. Thymen Arensman at 3 min 55 sec

10. Laurens de Plus at 4 min 18 sec

14. Einer Rubio at 5 min 27 s

15. Santiago Buitrago at 6 min 20 s