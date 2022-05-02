the russian cyclist Alaksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) won the Tour of Romandy (Switzerland) after winning the fifth and final stage, a 15.84 km time trial, while the best Colombian was Einer Rubio, in tenth place overall.

Vlasov, whose last victory came 84 days ago in the Vuelta a la Comunidad Valenciana (which he ended up winning), cHe covered the route of the final time trial in 33:40 minutes, at an average speed of 28.2 km/h, and was proclaimed the winner of the race with an advantage of 50 seconds over the Swiss Gino Mäder (Bahrain) and 55 over the German Simon Geschke (Cofidis).

Australian Rohan Dennis (Jumbo Visma), two-time world time trial champion, who started as the leader, only had the twenty-second fastest time (35:52) and finished eighth overall, 1:54 behind the winner.

Rubio, in the stage, was 11 to 1 min 42 seconds from Vlasov, confirming that he has made tremendous progress.

Leader since the first stage, Rohan Dennis had saved the first place even in the queen stage this Saturday, in which he only lost three seconds to the winner, Colombian Sergio Higuita, but succumbed in the last one.



He faced the final time trial with a 15-second advantage over the Spanish Juan Ayuso, 18 on his teammate and 25 on his compatriot Ben O’Connor.

The 15.8 km time trial started from Aigle at an altitude of 383 meters, with a first section of five flat kilometers and from there an uninterrupted ascent with a drop of 884 meters until reaching the finish line in Villars.

Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (34:47), Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk (34:45), Italian Damiano Caruso (34:44) -winner of the Tour of Sicily this year- and the German Simon Geschke (34:11) followed one another in the provisional leadership of the stage. The Spanish Ion Izagirre had scored 35:28.

When Vlasov, until then third in the general, credited the best time passing through the intermediate control, with 18:40, the die seemed cast, with the hardest part of the route ahead.

Indeed, his time of 33:40 at the finish completely ruled out the leader, who came with much lower partials, while Juan Ayuso managed only the ninth time (35:05) and could not stay on the final podium.

Classifications

Stage

1. Aleksander Vlasov (/BOR) 33min 40sec

2. Simon Geschke (GER/COF) at 31s

3. Gino Mõder (SUI/BAH) at 36s

4. Damiano Caruso (ITA/BAH) at 1 min 04 sec

5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) at 1min 05s

General

1. Aleksander Vlasov (/Bora) 18:00:59

2. Gino Mõder (SUI/BAH) at 50s.

3. Simon Geschke (GER/COF) at 55s.

4. Juan Ayuso (ESP/UAE) at 1 min 22 sec

5. Ben O’Connor (AUS/AG2) at 1min 47s

10. Einer Rubio (COL/MOV) at 2 min 13 sec.

EFE