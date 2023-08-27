DSM prevailed in the first stage of the Back to Spain, that took place this Saturday in Barcelona, ​​a time trial by groups of 14 kilometers, while the leader is Lorenzo Milesi and the best Colombian is Einer Rubio.

The fraction was passed by heavy rain, which prevented the weather from being much better and the rivalry much stronger.

What a danger!

Several were the runners who went to the floor, but among the six Colombians none had such bad luck.

Lauren de Plus, Bernal’s teammate in the Ineos, fell without serious consequences, but that affected the rhythm of the group, which after the incident lowered the accelerator, although her time was important.



That decision was paid for by the British team at the finish line, as they gave up 16 seconds with Remco Evenepoelthe great beneficiary of the day, but they exceed the Jumbo Visma for 12 seconds.

Evenepoel took a good advantage over his rivals for the title, since he already has 26 seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic, who with the Jumbo Visma took care not to fall on the difficult journey and sacrificed important seconds.

This Sunday the second stage will be held between Mataró and Barcelona, ​​over 182 kilometers.

classifications

Stage

1. DSM 17 min 30 sec

2. Movistar mt

3.Education Easypost to 5s

4. Soudal Quick Step mt

6. Bahrain at 6 s

8. Ineoa at 20 s

11. Jumbo Visma at 32 s

General

1. Lorenzo Milesi 17 min 30 sec

2. Max Poole mt

3. Romain Bardet mt

7. Enric More mt

8. Einer Rubio mt

18. Remco Evenepoel at 6 seconds

32. Santiago Buitrago at 10 s

48. Egan Bernal at 20 seconds

59. Sergio Higuita at 28 s

65. Jonas Vingegaard at 32 seconds

66. Primoz Roglic mt