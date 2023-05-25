Einer Rubio exploded: revealed intimate secrets of his spectacular Giro

One stage and it is 12 in the generation, with aspirations to continue climbing in the classification and to return to being the protagonist of the Giro d’Italia, that is the reality of the Colombian, Einer Rubio.

The Boyacá cyclist hopes that in this third week his legs will respond to him so that he can continue in the fight for a better position on the table.

goes for more

“The Giro is very beautiful for me. The team is psyched up and I want to do things in the best way, even better than what I’ve been doing,” he said.

And he added: “When I crossed the finish line on the day of the stage victory, I didn’t believe it. It took several minutes for me to realize what I did.”

Rubio is 12th in the standings, 5 minutes and 43 seconds behind the leaderGeraint Thomas, but he is close to tenth place, his true goal.

“The last week the body is responding to me. The question will be one of strategy, to see where we can move and hopefully we can do it to improve ”, she recounted.

Rubio, 25, is one minute and three seconds behind Laurens de Plus, who occupies the tenth box.

“I hope that hard training process that I went through pays off. I had many days of practice at altitude, with rain, very cold, but these are the sacrifices that have to be made to succeed, ”she declared.

