Joao Almeida prevailed in stage 16 of the Italy spinwhich took place this Tuesday between Sabbio Chiese and Monte Bondone, 203 kilometers long, in which Geraint Thomas took over the lead and the Colombians Einer Rubio and Santiago Buitrago had a good day and move up in the general classification.

Jumbo-VismaRoglic’s team, took the reins from the start of the day and in the final ascent left their leader in an excellent position to assault the general classification, but it was not possible. (Piqué: the ‘ace’ who has kept a secret for if you should sue Shakira)

thomas and Joao Almeida they tried to keep up with him and put him against the wall, especially in the last four kilometers.

Ineos lost a man, after the retirement of pavel shivakovso Thomas was left with three more teammates, while Roglic has the full team for the end.

The day took place at the start of the second and last week of competition, definitive to know who will be the champion.

The escape was present and there were runners like Carlos Verona, Diego Ulissi, Vadim Pronskiy, Jack Haig, Patrick Konrad, Filippo Zana and others, who gave a show.

Rubio and Buitrago had different jobs. The first made his career, looking for the best, while the second was the guardian angel of Damiano CarusoBahrain’s best man overall.

The Movistar climber was eighth in the stage and rose to 12th place overall with options to reach the ‘Top 10.

This Wednesday, a flat stage, between Pergine Valsugana and Caorle, 197 kilometers long.

classifications

Stage

1. Joao Almeida 5 h 53 min 27 s

2. Geraint Thomas mt

3. Primoz Roglic at 25 s

4. Eddie Dunbar mt

5. Sepp Kuss at 1min 03s

6. Ilan van Wilder at 1 min 16 sec

7. Damiano Caruso mt

8. Einer Rubio mt

9.Laurens from Plus mt

10.Thymen Arensman mt

13. Santiago Buitrago at 2 min 01 s

19. Bruno Armirail at 4 min 24 sec

General

1. Geraint Thomas 67 h 32 min 35 s

2. Joao Almeida at 18 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic at 29 s

4. Damiano Caruso at 2 min 50 sec

5. Eddie Dumbar at 3 min 03 sec

6. Lennard Kamna at 3 min 20 sec

7. Bruno Armirail at 3 min 22 sec

8. Andreas Leknessund at 3 min 30 sec

9. Thymen Arensman at 4 min 09 sec

10. Laurens de Plus at 4 min 32 s

11. Hugh Carthy at 4 min 50 sec

12. Einer Rubio at 5mkin 53s

13. Thibaut Pinot at 6 min 48 sec

14. Santiago Buitrago at 7 min 21 s

